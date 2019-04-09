Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro is delayed until 2020 News oi-Vivek Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro is expected to come with top of the line specifications

Several reports suggest that Apple is working on a bigger MacBook Pro with a massive 16-inch display. However, the latest report from MacRumors suggests that the 16-inch MacBook Pro might not launch until early 2020.

Earlier this year, noted Apple Insider and analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple is working on a new and improved MacBook with a display size anywhere between 16-inch to 16.5-inch with a top of the line spec-sheet, offering up to 32 GB of RAM. As per the latest report from Kuo, there is no exact time frame available for the launch of the all-new MacBook.

Cause for the delay

The current design language for the Apple MacBook Pro was introduced in 2018 (MacBook with slim design, type-C ports, and butterfly mechanism keyboard). The new design language on the latest MacBook has raised a lot of eyebrows, as these notebooks have suffered from keyboard malfunction and thermal throttling issues.

With the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro, the company is most likely to fix some of these issues and is expected to introduce an all-new design, which should help the device to deliver better performance without thermal throttling issues.

As of now, there is no information on the actual specifications of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, the upcoming MacBook Pro will be one of the first notebooks to feature Intel's 9th or 10th Gen (depending on the launch date) "Core i" series chipsets with at least 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of SSD based internal storage.

Considering all these features, the Apple MacBook Pro is also expected to cost more compared to the 13-inch or the 15-inch MacBook Pro, as the 16-inch MacBook Pro will obviously offer bigger display, bigger chassis, bigger battery, and a better thermal solution. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the upcoming Apple lineup and the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro.

Source