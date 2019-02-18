Apple said to launch 16-Inch MacBook Pro, iPhones and more: Reports

Apple last year launched its latest lineup of smartphones with iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR. Now the reports are already started surfacing on the web what Apple is planning for 2019. According to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is expected to launch a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 31-inch 6K monitor, iPhones with bilateral charging, new iPads, and more.

According to Kuo's research note, the new MacBook Pro will be launched between two dimensions 16-inches and 16.5-inches along with some updated design. This will make it the biggest MacBook since the 17-inch MacBook was stopped selling in 2012. Apart from that, the 13-inch MacBook Pro might get the option of expanding the RAM up to 32GB. The current variant of 13-inch MacBook Pro only supports up to 16GB of RAM.

The reports also say that the company is working on a new display which will come with a 31.6-inch 6K resolution. The monitor is said to feature "mini-LED backlight" for an excellent quality picture. In addition, it has also been expected that Apple will launch a new Mac Pro with "easy to upgrade components".

As far as iPhones are concerned, this year models are said to retain the same design and screen size just like the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. The upcoming new iPhones will stick to 6.5-inch, 5.8-inch, and 6.1-inch display sizes. The company will include a new feature to the phones called ultra-wideband connectivity for indoor positioning and navigation, new frosted glass finish, bilateral wireless charging or reverse wireless charging similar to Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The company is also said to improve the Face ID and bring bigger batteries with the 2019 iPhone lineups. The iPhone 11 Max is said to come with a triple rear camera where the other two models will stick to the dual camera setup.

Apart from the iPhones, the company will also come up with new iPads. This time its said the Apple will launch two new iPad Pro models. The existing 9.7-inch iPad might be upgraded to 10.2-inches by reducing the bezels. The company is also expected to upgrade the processor of the iPad.

Kuo suggests that the Apple Watch ECG functionality will roll out to other countries also as a new ceramic casing design. The Airpods 2 might get support for wireless charging and upgraded Bluetooth connectivity. The most-awaited AirPower wireless charging mat is also expected this year.

