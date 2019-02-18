Amazon Apple Fest: Grab discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, iPad and more

Amazon India is once again back with the Apple Fest sale where it is offering a number of deals and offers on iPhones, MacBook devices, iPad, and Apple Watch Series 3. The sale went live on February 15 and will last till February 21. Along with the discounts on Apple products, the e-commerce site is also offering no-cost EMI. So here is the list of Apple products which you can grab during the sale.

Do note that the ICICI bank credit or debit card holders will get 5 per cent instant discount if any purchase. However, it has to be an EMI transaction.

Under the Amazon Apple Fest sale the e-commerce website is offering iPhone XS Max with 64GB storage at Rs 104,900 with a discount of Rs 5,000. The 256GB variant is listed for Rs 109,900 and the 512GB variant is already out of stock.

Apple iPhone XR with 64GB storage is up for sale at Rs 70,900 with a price cut of Rs 6,000. The higher variants with 128GB and 256GB have also received the same discount at Rs 75,900 and Rs 85,900 respectively. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone X is up for grabs at Rs 74,999.

The iPhone models like the iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB is listed for Rs 66,999 down from Rs 69,990, whereas the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 79,999. The e-commerce site is almost offering a discount of Rs 6000 on iPhone 8 and it is up for grabs for Rs 67,999 for 256GB variant. The 64GB variant is up for Rs 57,999 only. You can also grab the iPhone 6s 32GB variant for Rs 26,999.

Not just smartphones, the e-store is also offering deals on other Apple devices. The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 15,000 on selected MacBook notebooks. The 2018 MacBook Air is up for grabs with a discount of Rs 9,000 which brings down the price to Rs 1,05900.

Moreover, the sixth-generation Apple iPad with a 9.7-inch display Wi-Fi variant is up for sale at Rs 25,999 with a discount of Rs 2,000. The Apple Watch Series 3 is listed for Rs 25,999 with a discount of Rs 6,381.

Beats Solo wireless on-ear headphones is also offered with a discount during the Amazon India sale for Rs 19,999. So if you are planning for any of these products then this is the best time to grab them with above-mentioned discounts.