Apple iPhone XR is available at up to Rs. 5,300 discount and exchange offer

For the past few months, Apple has been witnessing a plunge in the sales of iPhones all over the world. The two major reasons for the same are the increase in the pricing of iPhones and the launch of affordable Chinese flagships. As per recent reports, Apple has been considering options such as price drops and bundled offers in order to boost the sales of its offerings in India.

In a recent move, Apple has announced a partnership with Cashify to boost the iPhone XR sales in India. Going by the same, buyers of the iPhone XR can get their hands on the device at an effective cost of just Rs. 1,999 per month. This offer is applicable only on using Axis Bank and Citibank credit cards for the purchase.

How to get iPhone XR discount

Potential buyers of the newly launched iPhone can visit the Apple Authorized reseller stores to avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,300 on the device. Also, the buyers can exchange their old smartphone for the iPhone XR via Cashify to get enticing exchange offers at the stores. Notably, Cashify offers up to a whopping Rs. 25,000 exchange discount.

In addition to this, there is an instant discount of 10% and bank offers as well on using Axis Bank and Citibank credit and debit cards for the purchase. This discount is applicable on both EMI and non-EMI transactions.

Do remember that this exchange discount is also applicable on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but their effective monthly cost will be a lot higher than that of the affordable iPhone XR. This is the most affordable offering launched by the company in 2018. Also, it is touted to be the bestselling iPhone model in Q4 2018.

iPhone XR price in India

Talking about the iPhone XR price in India, the device has been launched in three storage variants. The base variant with 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 76,900, the mid-variant with 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 81,900 and the top-end variant with 256GB is priced at Rs. 91,900.