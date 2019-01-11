iPhone XR became the best-selling iPhone model in November 2018: Counterpoint

According to report by Counterpoint Research, the sale of new iPhones (XR/XS/XS MAX) launched in November were down over 20 percent YoY compared to last year's launches (8/8 Plus/X).

"iPhone XR became the best-selling iPhone model in November 2018. In contrast, last year in November the more expensive iPhone X was the best-selling model with almost 50 percent higher volume compared to the iPhone XR in November this year. The overall sales of new iPhones took a hit in November due to slower sales of the series in the Asia Pacific region (excluding China and India), Europe and US," Shobhit Srivastava, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said.

The research firm said that overall sales of new iPhones took a hit in November due to slower sales of the series in the Asia Pacific region (excluding China and India), Europe and US.

The decline in the US and Europe is due to the lengthening replacement cycle and decreased operator discounts this year during the launch of new iPhones. While the decline in emerging markets like the Asia Pacific (excluding China and India) is due to the higher price when compared to offerings from Chinese players, it added.

The iPhone XR series outsold XS and XS Max series, iPhone XR 64 GB became the best-selling iPhone during the month.

iPhone XR sales, when compared to iPhone 8, were down 5 percent, both being the cheapest new iPhone available during the month of their respective launches.

Similarly, iPhone XS, when compared to iPhone 8 Plus, was up 3 percent YoY. However, cumulative sales of iPhone XS Max were 50 percent higher till November than that of iPhone X last year due to the early availability of the higher priced models this year.