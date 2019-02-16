ENGLISH

Apple might launch (RED) variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in the coming days

Apple iPhone XR is already available in (RED) variant

    The Apple iPhone XR (RED) is one of the best looking iPhones I have seen till date. And now, according to a report from the website iGeneration, Apple is gearing up for the launch of (RED) iPhone XS and (RED) iPhone XS Max in the coming weeks.

    Apple might launch (RED) variants of iPhone XS and XS Max

     

    Except for the red back panel and (RED) logo, the Apple iPhone XS and XS Max will feature the same specifications and features as of the standard Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. As of now, there is no official confirmation from Apple regarding the launch of the (RED) iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

    Apple iPhone XS specifications

    The base variant of the Apple iPhone XS retails in India for Rs 99,900. The smartphone comes with a 5.8-inch OLED display with 2436 x 1125 resolution screen, protected by ion-exchange tempered glass. Apple's A12 Bionic Hexacore chipset powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

    Just like the Apple iPhone XS, the Apple iPhone XS has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP RGB sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens, which helps the device to capture far-away subjects. On the front, the device has a 7 MP selfie camera with a couple of 3D sensors to assist Face Unlock.

    The Apple iPhone XS has a 2658 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via lightning port and also supports fast wireless charging. The Apple iPhone XS is one of the first iPhones to support dual SIM, where it accepts a standard nano SIM and an e-SIM.

    The Apple iPhone XS was launched with iOS 12, and the smartphone is expected to receive continues software updates for the next four years. The iPhone XS is also one of the first iPhones with IP68 certification. The (RED) variant of the Apple iPhone XS and the Apple iPhone XS Max is expected to cost slightly more than the standard variant.

     

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 7:24 [IST]
