Apple MacBook Pro models with touchbar facing display issues

Apple MacBook Pro models are always been in the headline and once again it back with a new issue. It has been reported that the 2016 and newer MacBook Pro users particularly with Touch Bar are facing backlight issues. This is widely known as "stage light effect" which appears on the bottom of the display.

According to iFixit which is a repair website, the stage light effect is caused by the use of thin fragile flex cables that connect the display with the display controller board. The website suggests that the more durable wire was used in the previous generation that's why they are not causing any issues.

According to iFixit, "The issue is fairly simple: the current generation of MacBook Pro laptops (2016-present) uses flexible ribbon cables to connect the display to a display controller board beneath the Touch Bar." the website suggests "Within a seemingly short time, those cables are starting to fatigue and tear. The backlight cable is generally the first to go, producing the infamous "stage light" symptoms, and eventually giving out entirely when the laptop is opened more than about 40°.

The reports suggest the problem gets worse when affected users take their MacBook Pro to Apple for repair. The flex cables are integrated into the display and it cannot be replaced individually. To get rid of the stage light effect you need to replace the entire display which will cost you around $600.

So far the company has not introduced any public-facing repair program to address this issue. A petition is filed with more than 2,200 signatures to launch such program. Let's see when Apple is going to listen to the affected users.

