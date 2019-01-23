ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Apple MacBook Pro models with touchbar facing display issues

Apple MacBook Pro models facing display issues which will cost you more than a new laptop to repair.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Apple MacBook Pro models are always been in the headline and once again it back with a new issue. It has been reported that the 2016 and newer MacBook Pro users particularly with Touch Bar are facing backlight issues. This is widely known as "stage light effect" which appears on the bottom of the display.

    Apple MacBook Pro models with touchbar facing display issues

     

    According to iFixit which is a repair website, the stage light effect is caused by the use of thin fragile flex cables that connect the display with the display controller board. The website suggests that the more durable wire was used in the previous generation that's why they are not causing any issues.

    According to iFixit, "The issue is fairly simple: the current generation of MacBook Pro laptops (2016-present) uses flexible ribbon cables to connect the display to a display controller board beneath the Touch Bar." the website suggests "Within a seemingly short time, those cables are starting to fatigue and tear. The backlight cable is generally the first to go, producing the infamous "stage light" symptoms, and eventually giving out entirely when the laptop is opened more than about 40°.

    Apple MacBook Pro models with touchbar facing display issues

    The reports suggest the problem gets worse when affected users take their MacBook Pro to Apple for repair. The flex cables are integrated into the display and it cannot be replaced individually. To get rid of the stage light effect you need to replace the entire display which will cost you around $600.

     

    So far the company has not introduced any public-facing repair program to address this issue. A petition is filed with more than 2,200 signatures to launch such program. Let's see when Apple is going to listen to the affected users.

    Source

    Read More About: apple apple macbook laptop news
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue