ASUS Computex 2018 Live Streaming: What to expect from the event

The Computex 2018 is almost here, where the some of the biggest brands will showcase new laptops computers every year. This year, the event will kickstart from the 5th of June to the 9th of June 2018. In the four days, companies like Asus, Dell, HP, Intel, Razer will be unveiling their newest products with great technological advancements.

On the 5th of June Asus will be launching their next generation Asus ROG series of gaming laptops and here is a link to watch the live streaming of the same. The event starts at 6:30 P.M (IST) or 10:30 A.M (GST).

ROG launch event live streaming

Asus launch event live streaming

As of now, there is no information on the products the Asus might launch on the event. However, considering the teaser image, the company is likely to launch a new series of gaming laptop under the ROG series. Other than the ROG series, the company is also expected to launch a bunch of standard laptops with ample amount of features.

Asus might also launch a few entry-level notebooks, which will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors (ARM-based). In fact, Qualcomm is also working on a custom processor, dubbed as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 to use on laptops and notebooks, which will offer faster LTE network along with an impressive battery life.

Conclusion

On the one hand many computer OEMs are launching newer products at the computex2018, whereas the Apple is hosting WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference) 2018 around the same time, where the company will annouce the next generation iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Rumours also suggests that, the company might also launch the 2nd Gen iPhone SE, which will have an iPhone X like Face ID support with a notch.

So, what are your expectations from the Computex 2018? What are the products, that you are most excited about and are you planning to buy a laptop and wating for new devices from Computex 2018?