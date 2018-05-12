ASUS ROG to launch gaming smartphone at Computex 2018

ASUS ROG brand will reportedly announce the Android-powered gaming smartphone at Computex 2018. The device has been doing rounds of the rumor mill for quite some time. Computex 2018 will be running from June 5 through June 9.

The company is said to jump into gaming smartphone bandwagon for past few months. Asus Global CEO Jerry Shen, in an interview, said that the company is "expected" to release a phone built for gaming. Unfortunately, there's no confirmation on the potential release of the device in question.

Asus building a gaming smartphone doesn't come as a surprise, considering its experience in the PC gaming industry with its Strix and Republic of Gamers (ROG) sub-brands. However, gaming smartphones are yet to fully take flight in the smartphone industry.

Besides, Nubia recently showcased its Red Magic gaming smartphone, going in direct competition with the Razer Phone and Xiaomi's Black Shark smartphone. Now the reports are pouring in saying that the first sale of the Red Magic phone only lasted 37 seconds. The smartphone was announced in mid-April and is company's first attempt to cater mobile gamers.

Nubia tried several prototypes before going ahead with a flashy LED stripe on the rear panel. The top-end variant of the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, while the base model has 64GB storage and 6GB of RAM. Other features include a 6-inch FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It comes equipped with a 24MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. It has a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and starts at the equivalent of roughly $500.

The company also made headlines when it sent invites for the Red Magic launch event to its rivals Razen and Xiaomi. The company also posted the image on its social media handle which is addressed to two of its rival gaming brands - Razer Phone and Black Shark. Though this seems like a warm gesture from the company to invite its competitors to the launch event of its first gaming smartphone, only Nubia knows what was the actual reason for the invites.