Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) Launched In India; 11th Gen Intel Core Processor, 512GB SSD, And More News oi-Megha Rawat

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) has been launched in India. The latest laptop from the Taiwanese PC manufacturer features a 360-degree hinge design and a touch-enabled anti-glare HDR OLED display.

The ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) also features the Intel Core i7 CPU with up to 11th-generation support and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. Last year, Asus released the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED in the United States and other markets.

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) Features

The 360-degree flippable hinge of the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) allows it to be used in a variety of ways, including tent and tablet modes. The Pantone-certified 13.3-inch Full-HD HDR OLED anti-glare display has a DCI-P3 color gamut of 100 percent, a 1 Million:1 contrast ratio, and pen input. It's also VESA Display HDRTM True Black certified, implying deep blacks and a wider dynamic range.

The latest ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) notebook PC features an Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4, 16GB inbuilt RAM, and up to 48GB of expandable memory. It can also accommodate up to two ultra-fast SSDs, providing for twin 2TB storage and lightning-fast data reads and writes. RAID technology is also supported by these drives, which can improve data reliability and performance.

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) Battery And Sound

The new ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) has a 66Wh battery that can last up to 12 hours. It also features fast-charge technology, which allows the battery can be charged up to 60% faster in as little as 39 minutes. The laptop includes a two-way AI-powered noise-cancelling system that blends strong machine-learning algorithms with array microphones. Even in low-light situations, the 3DNR camera reduces noise by up to 23% and improves image clarity.

ASUS NumberPad 2.0 is an LED-illuminated numeric keypad that is great for number crunching on the laptop. To use NumberPad 2.0, first press the symbol on the top right of the touchpad, then press the icon on the left to choose between two brightness settings. You may even control the mouse cursor with it.

It contains robust security features like an inbuilt fingerprint sensor, a physical camera shield, and a TPM 2.0 chip to keep hackers away from private data. There's even a Kensington lock slot built-in, making locking the device quick and easy.

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) Price And Availability

With an 11th-generation Intel Core-i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) starts at Rs. 1,39,000 and goes up from there. Only Star Black color will be available for the B5 Flip OLED thin and light business notebook. The laptop will be available for purchase through Asus Authorised Commercial PC Partners across the country starting Wednesday (February 2), according to the Taiwanese manufacturer.

