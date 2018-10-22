ENGLISH

ASUS introduces the C523 - its first 15-inch Chromebook

ASUS launches its first 15-inch Chromebook.

    The conventional Chromebooks aren't bigger than 13-inches, with the current leader being Acer Chromebook 15. But, we will have at least one more option with Asus launching its first 15-inch Chromebook - the C523.

    The new Chromebook is pretty similar to other low-end Chromebooks ASUS has mad recently, like the 12-inch C223 and the 14-inch C423. This one has a 15.6-inch display with full HD resolution, an optional touchscreen, and a battery life up to 10 hours. It measures 15.6mm in thickness and has a weight of 3.2 lb.

    The processor that will power the new Chromebook is unclear because the specifications page is just a placeholder that reads the new device has "Windows 10 Premium." What's imperative to understand is that Windows 10 Premium doesn't exist. 

    Asus has confirmed that the C523 will hit the market shelves early next year, at least in the UK market.

    Besides, Samsung is also said to be working on a new line of Windows laptops that will be advertised as the "Notebook Flash." The price bracket for the new product family remains uncertain but the company's IP activity patterns point towards high-end devices that may see the light of day in the first quarter of 2019.

    The company is expected to launch the new line of laptops in Europe and might end up making it available to a wider audience. The Samsung Notebook Flash line could be a successor to the NoteBook 3 and Notebook 5 models launched back in April. Both the laptops came with seventh- and eighth-generation Intel chips based on the configuration - and DDR4 RAM, as well as an HDD-SSD storage combo and screens with resolutions up to 1,920 by 1,080 pixels (FHD).

    The new series could aim at users looking for a mid-range product, but the company has previously curbed those price ranges due to the low-profit margins. Samsung won't likely launch the new lineup this year, as it would be difficult for the company to secure the trademark Notebook Flash until January next year.

    Monday, October 22, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
