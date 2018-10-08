Samsung 'Flash' line of Windows laptops said to be in works

Samsung is said to be working on a new line of Windows laptops that will be advertised as the "Notebook Flash," reports AndroidHeadlines. The price bracket for the new product family remains uncertain but the company's IP activity patterns point towards high-end devices that may see the light of day in the first quarter of 2019.

The company is expected to launch the new line of laptops in Europe and might end up making it available to a wider audience. The Samsung Notebook Flash line could be a successor to the NoteBook 3 and Notebook 5 models launched back in April. Both the laptops came with seventh- and eighth-generation Intel chips based on the configuration - and DDR4 RAM, as well as an HDD-SSD storage combo and screens with resolutions up to 1,920 by 1,080 pixels (FHD).

While the new series could be a mid-range or an entry-level product, the company has previously curbed those price ranges due to the thin profit margins. This is also the reason that Samsung doesn't have a lot of non-premium Chromebooks under its belt, despite being a supporter of the operating system.

The company is not likely to announce the Notebook Flash series this year because it will tough for Samsung to secure the trademark on that particular moniker until January next year.

Well, apart from starting a new range of products, Samsung also said to discontinue the J series of smartphones. A report from ET News suggests that the company might shut the J line altogether in the coming days.

But the report suggests there will be some major changes on the way: Samsung Galaxy J series will be completely eliminated and the company will expand the Galaxy A series with more competent devices. A new Galaxy M series is also said to replace the Galaxy On series.

The removal of the Galaxy J series will also the M series to pave its way, which will be priced aggressively and will be restricted to the Chinese, Indian, and South American markets. Moreover, the Galaxy A line will get more products that will go against the mid-rangers from Huawei and Xiaomi. While this makes a lot of sense, the company is yet to any such move, so it will be wise to take this piece of information with a grain of salt.