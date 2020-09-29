Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Launched In India: Do We Need Dual Screen Gaming Laptops? News oi-Vivek

Asus has officially launched one of the most unique gaming laptops in the world -- the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 (GX550) in India and here is everything you need to know about the latest gaming laptop from the company with a dual-screen setup.

This is one of the most powerful laptops that Asus has ever produced. Even if we keep aside the secondary display, the ROG Zephyrus Duo is still packed with features and competes against the likes of the Alienware m15 R3, which was also recently launched in the country.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo comes in two iterations. Both models have a 15.6-inch primary display with 4K UHD resolution or a 1080p panel with a 300Hz refresh rate. The primary display offers 100 percent sRGB coverage and is also a PANTONE Validated screen.

The key-highlight of this laptop is the 14.1-inch secondary touch display which is tilted at 13-degrees. This is a touch screen display that can be used with various apps for an enhanced multi-tasking experience.

Coming to the CPU, the laptop is either based on the Intel Core i9-10980HK or the Intel Core i7-10875H processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q (LXS) or the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q (LWS) with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM.

The laptop can support up to 48GB of memory, and by default, it comes with 16GB DDR4 SDRAM. The device offers dual NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD slots with support RAID 0. As per the keyboard, the PC maker is using a custom Backlit chiclet keyboard with Per-key RGB lighting, 1.4mm travel distance, and N key rollover.

It offers a plethora of I/O ports, including 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C with DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 3, and Power Delivery 3.0. Similarly, the laptop also has dual USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, single HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm Microphone-in jack, and an RJ45 ethernet jack.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 has dual 4W speakers with Smart AMP technology, and these are also ESS, High res certified. It ships with a 90Whr battery and comes with a whopping 240W power adapter.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Pricing And Availability

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 will be available via Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, and Flipkart with a starting price of Rs. 279,990 from September 29, 2020.

The secondary display on the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is definitely an add-on, which can offer more screen real-estate when compared to the competition. Though it might not help much while gaming, it is expected to offer additional support for professional users, who might work with 3D rendering, photos, and video editing.

