Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED With AMD Ryzen 6000 U Series Launched; India Price & Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus has announced a new portable laptop under the ZenBook lineup named the Zenbook S 13 OLED in India. The latest model from Asus is touted to be the World's thinnest & lightest notebook, measuring 14.9mm in thickness and weighing 1.1kg. It is also powered by the AMD Ryzen 6000 U series CPUs.

Alongside, the brand has also brought two models under the VivoBook lineup namely - the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and the Vivobook 16X. Let's take a look at the pricing and features of the latest Asus laptops.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED Price & Specs

The Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED price starts at Rs. 99,990 and will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and other offline stores starting today (June 15). The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED comes in Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue color options with Asus's new monogram logo. In terms of specs, the notebook features a 13.3-inches OLED touchscreen panel that offers a 2.8K (2880 x 1800 pixels) resolution, 16:10 ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 89%.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED will be available in two variants - one with the Ryzen 5 6600U (6 cores, 4.5 GHz) and the other one is with the Ryzen 7 6800U (8 cores, 4.7 GHz) which is paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and AMD's new RDNA 2 GPU.

Other specs of the laptop include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, a 67Whr battery unit with support for 65W fast charging, a 720P HD webcam, etc. To know more, you can check our review article.

Asus Vivobook 16X Price & Specifications

The Vivobook 16X is the most affordable laptop among the new models, which price starts at Rs. 54,990. It has a 16-inch Full HD+ IPS display, 86% screen-to-body ratio, and 300 nits brightness. It runs the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H / Ryzen 5 5600H CPUs with Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD.

The device packs the same 50Whr battery and supports 90W fast charging like the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED. However, it measures 19.9mm thin and weighs 1.8kg. Other specs include a fingerprint scanner, WiFi 6, USB 2.0, Micro HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, it comes with Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver color variants.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Price & Features

As the name suggests, the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED has a 14-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2.8K resolution, and 600 nits brightness. The laptop comes with up to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU with a 45W TDP, 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD, and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It packs a 50WHr battery that supports 90W fast charging which can charge up to 50 percent battery in just 30 minutes.

Other features include Smart AMP, a fingerprint scanner, a physical webcam privacy shutter, etc. It weighs 1.4 kg and measures 18.9mm in dimension. Furthermore, the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED comes in Solar Silver and Cosmos Blue color options with a starting price of Rs. 59,990.

