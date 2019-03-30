Avita launches Magnus FHD touch screen laptop in India at Rs 21,490 News oi-Priyanka Dua Avita launches Magnus is priced at Rs.21,490.

Avita has announced the launch of a new Avita Magnus laptop in the country. The newly launched laptop 2-in-1 laptop comes with a 12.2" FHD touch screen that offers ultra-wide viewing angle, perfect for movies and entertainment at home.

In fact, users can easily switch between laptop and tablet mode. It comes in four colors such as seashell pink, steel blue, charcoal grey, and pastel violet and it is priced at Rs.21,490.

For the unaware, Avita has launched its Liber series of a laptop in January. The Liber series comes in two display sizes of 13.3" and 14" with an FHD (1920x1080) resolution.

AVITA LIBER is also equipped with a multi-functional USB-C port which supports the quick charge, data transfer, and display connectivity. Two USB 3.0 ports are also available for connecting different devices and accessories to extend versatility. It also has speediest online capabilities with its Bluetooth 4.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

The AVITA LIBER's comes in many colours such as AVITA Purple, Urban Ruby, Angel Blue and more. The company also plans to roll out a self-service customization platform which enables customers to create their own casing to reflect their personal fashion and style.

AVITA will also launch a line-up of accessories to complement every lifestyle. The range includes IOT products- Smart Scale & Smart Mirror, notebook sleeves, notebook backpacks, carrying cases as well as computer peripherals such as a wireless mouse.