Nexstgo owned Avita enters India, launches Liber laptops

It is equipped with a multi-functional USB-C port which supports the quick charge, data transfer, and display connectivity.

    Hong Kong-based laptop manufacturer Nexstgo has announced the launch of its sub-brand Avita in India on Thursday.

    Nexstgo owned Avita enters India, launches Liber laptops

     

    The Avita Liber laptops come in two display sizes of 13.3" and 14" with an FHD (1920x1080) resolution. It is equipped with a multi-functional USB-C port which supports the quick charge, data transfer, and display connectivity. Two USB 3.0 ports are also available for connecting different devices and accessories to extend versatility.

    The laptop sports a sleek casing which measures 5mm at its thinnest point. It has two display sizes of 13.3" and 14" with an FHD (1920x1080) resolution. Battery life lasts up to 10 hours to accommodate everyday needs.

    "We are looking forward to introducing our fashion-forward and high-performance products to the Indian consumers. its brand philosophy is to allow our customers to express themselves through technology, and we aim to do this with our vibrant LIBER range," said Alex Chung, Chief Executive Officer of Nexstgo Company Ltd.

    The newly launched laptop features a multi-functional USB-C port which supports the quick charge, data transfer, and display connectivity. Two USB 3.0 ports are also available for connecting different devices and accessories to extend versatility. Last but not least, expect speediest online capabilities with its Bluetooth 4.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

    Seema Bhatnagar, Country Manager, Nexstgo India said that "AVITA is going to be the answer for the tech-savvy youth of India. Its contemporary features coupled up with quirky aesthetics in color and design options will definitely appeal to the young corporates.

    The laptops will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq & Paytm and on leading retailers like Viveks, Alfa, Dhruv Sales, and Croma by end of January 2019.

