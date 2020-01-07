Just In
- 14 min ago CES 2020: Asus Showcases TUF A15 And A17 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Support
-
- 55 min ago Micron Begins DDR5 DIMMs Sampling For High-Performance Computing And AI Applications
- 56 min ago Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Pricing Tipped: India Launch Seems Imminent
- 59 min ago CES 2020: Netgear Unveils Orbi 4G LTE Wi-Fi Router With Tri-band Mesh Technology
Don't Miss
- Finance Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Even As Oil Prices Ease On Ebbing Middle East Concerns
- Sports Paine eyes 'mouth-watering' Test series against India but revenge not on mind
- Lifestyle Kangana Ranaut's Latest Dress And Sari Make For Summer Wardrobe Essentials
- News J’Khand: JMM’s Rabindra Nath Mahato set to be become Speaker of House
- Automobiles Toyota C-HR Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Possible Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- Movies Swara Bhaskar Hits Back At Dream Girl's Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For His Cheap Remarks On Her!
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
CES 2020: MSI Launches New Laptops
MSI has announced the launch of many products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The company has introduced products such as the GS66 Stealth, GE66 Raider, Creator 17, Prestige 14, and the camouflage concept laptop. Here are the details of the newly launched products.
MSI GS66 Stealth Laptop: Features And Specifications
Let's start with the MSI GS66 Stealth which comes with a Mini LED display. It features a pure black, premium texture, and mystical theme. The company also said that it is loaded with 99.9Wh battery and triple-fan for cooling. It features a 15.6-inch display along with a 300Hz refresh rate. It offers 32GB of RAM and 2TB storage options. Furthermore, it comes with 0.1 mm fan blades, which the company believes that it the thinnest fan, which provides 10 percent more airflow.
MSI GE66 Raider Laptops: Features And Specification
The newly launched MSI GE66 Raider laptop is powered with 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series CPU. It also includes NVIDIA RTX GPUs. The laptop comes with a 15.6- inch display along with a 300Hz refresh rate. Besides, you'll get a 99.9Wh battery. It also comes with aluminum casting and Mystic Lightbar.
Apart from that, the company has introduced this laptop in Dragonsheild Limited Edition. The company has developed this laptop with famed digital artist Colie Wertz.
MSI Creator 17, Prestige 14, And Camouflage Concept Version Laptops: Specifications and Features
Another one is the line is MSI Creator 17. This laptop comes with a Mini LED display. It offers HDR1000 standards. Besides, the MSI creator 17 laptops feature a 17-inch 4K display, which offers brightness up to 1,000 nits and Mini LED backlighting.
The company has also launched a new version of Prestige 14. The new pink version comes with premium texture and high-end performance, as per the company claims. Apart from that, the company has launched three designs of military camouflage patterns.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
28,999
-
34,999
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270