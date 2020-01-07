CES 2020: MSI Launches New Laptops News oi-Priyanka Dua

MSI has announced the launch of many products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The company has introduced products such as the GS66 Stealth, GE66 Raider, Creator 17, Prestige 14, and the camouflage concept laptop. Here are the details of the newly launched products.

MSI GS66 Stealth Laptop: Features And Specifications

Let's start with the MSI GS66 Stealth which comes with a Mini LED display. It features a pure black, premium texture, and mystical theme. The company also said that it is loaded with 99.9Wh battery and triple-fan for cooling. It features a 15.6-inch display along with a 300Hz refresh rate. It offers 32GB of RAM and 2TB storage options. Furthermore, it comes with 0.1 mm fan blades, which the company believes that it the thinnest fan, which provides 10 percent more airflow.

MSI GE66 Raider Laptops: Features And Specification

The newly launched MSI GE66 Raider laptop is powered with 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series CPU. It also includes NVIDIA RTX GPUs. The laptop comes with a 15.6- inch display along with a 300Hz refresh rate. Besides, you'll get a 99.9Wh battery. It also comes with aluminum casting and Mystic Lightbar.

Apart from that, the company has introduced this laptop in Dragonsheild Limited Edition. The company has developed this laptop with famed digital artist Colie Wertz.

MSI Creator 17, Prestige 14, And Camouflage Concept Version Laptops: Specifications and Features

Another one is the line is MSI Creator 17. This laptop comes with a Mini LED display. It offers HDR1000 standards. Besides, the MSI creator 17 laptops feature a 17-inch 4K display, which offers brightness up to 1,000 nits and Mini LED backlighting.

The company has also launched a new version of Prestige 14. The new pink version comes with premium texture and high-end performance, as per the company claims. Apart from that, the company has launched three designs of military camouflage patterns.

