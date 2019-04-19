MSI laptops to open 20 exclusive stores in India by 2020 News oi-Priyanka Dua The company already has eight laptop series in its portfolio for the Indian market, but it is somehow yet to score tremendous popularity like other brands such as Dell, HP, and Asus.

With an aim to increase its presence in India, MSI which manufactures gaming hardware is now planning to open 20 exclusive stores in the country.

" We are planning to add 15-20 more stores in metros by the end of next year," MSI, Regional Marketing Manager, Green, Chang-Ching Lin told GizBot in an interaction. "At present, we have stores in four cities (Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai) and we will add more dealers this year," he added.

Meanwhile, the company is also planning to launch three new laptops in Computex this year.

"We will launch three laptops in Computex in both gaming and professional series," Green further said.

The company already has eight laptop series in its portfolio for the Indian market, but it is somehow yet to score tremendous popularity like other brands such as Dell, HP, and Asus.

To recall, MSI launched its new gaming laptop lineup with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU in India, including the brand new GS65 Stealth laptop.

The price of the Gaming Series starts from Rs. 79,990 and goes up to Rs. 399,990, while the price of the Prestige Series starts from Rs. 77,990 and goes up to 159,990.

With real-time ray tracing and AI-enhanced gaming experience, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics claims to push the boundaries of laptop graphics.

The company has also enhanced its exclusive Cooler Boost design to effectively reducing operating temperatures. The new India Lineup includes the GT, GS, GE, GL Series which are Ready For GeForce RTX Gaming.