ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    MSI laptops to open 20 exclusive stores in India by 2020

    The company already has eight laptop series in its portfolio for the Indian market, but it is somehow yet to score tremendous popularity like other brands such as Dell, HP, and Asus.

    By
    |

    With an aim to increase its presence in India, MSI which manufactures gaming hardware is now planning to open 20 exclusive stores in the country.

    MSI laptops to open 20 exclusive stores in India by 2020

     

    " We are planning to add 15-20 more stores in metros by the end of next year," MSI, Regional Marketing Manager, Green, Chang-Ching Lin told GizBot in an interaction. "At present, we have stores in four cities (Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai) and we will add more dealers this year," he added.

    Meanwhile, the company is also planning to launch three new laptops in Computex this year.

    "We will launch three laptops in Computex in both gaming and professional series," Green further said.

    The company already has eight laptop series in its portfolio for the Indian market, but it is somehow yet to score tremendous popularity like other brands such as Dell, HP, and Asus.

    To recall, MSI launched its new gaming laptop lineup with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU in India, including the brand new GS65 Stealth laptop.

    The price of the Gaming Series starts from Rs. 79,990 and goes up to Rs. 399,990, while the price of the Prestige Series starts from Rs. 77,990 and goes up to 159,990.

    With real-time ray tracing and AI-enhanced gaming experience, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics claims to push the boundaries of laptop graphics.

    The company has also enhanced its exclusive Cooler Boost design to effectively reducing operating temperatures. The new India Lineup includes the GT, GS, GE, GL Series which are Ready For GeForce RTX Gaming.

    Read More About: msi laptops news
    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue