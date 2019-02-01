MSI unveils new gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX in India

MSI, a manufacturer of gaming hardware, has announced the launch of its new gaming laptop lineup with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU in India, including the new GS65 Stealth laptop.

Recently unveiled at CES 2019, the laptops will be available starting January 29th, 2019 at MSI's exclusive stores across New Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Pune. The products will also be available on leading e-commerce websites - Flipkart and Amazon.

The price of the Gaming Series starts from Rs 79,990 and goes up to Rs 399,990 while the price of the Prestige Series starts from Rs 77,990 and goes up to Rs 159,990. With real-time ray tracing and AI-enhanced gaming experience, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics will push the boundaries of laptop graphics. MSI has also enhanced its exclusive Cooler Boost design to effectively reducing operating temperatures. The New India Lineup includes the GT, GS, GE, GL Series which are Ready For GeForce RTX Gaming.

The GT Titian is the company's flagship gaming laptop and is overclockable i9 CPU. The Cooler Boost Titan reduces the operating temperature in order to deliver high-end performance. The new GT Titan features a 4K UHD display.

The GS series, on the other hand, offers on-the-go gaming experience. The 15.6-inch GS65 Stealth Thin weighs less than 2 kg and comes equipped with the latest GPU and CPU. Powered by Intel Core i7 Processors, the GE75 Raider is the first 17-inch laptop with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU.

In addition, the GE75 features the exclusive MSI Cooler Boost 5 technology with two dedicated fans and seven copper heat pipes, a per-key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries, MSI's App Player for a gaming experience between mobile and PC, and 5X bigger Giant Speakers and sound by Dynaudio.

The Prestige series, independent from the gaming lineup, is cast for content creators and claims to offer a portable design and smooth performance. The P65 Creator comes with a new proprietary software "Creator Center" for optimizing the system for a wide variety of creator software.

The PS63 sports a 15.6-inch IPS-level display and can fit perfectly into a briefcase. It has a battery backup up to 16 hours battery life and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, this laptop is also able to support your phone charge. A fingerprint sensor can also be found for added biometric security. The carbon gray with unique blue diamond cut makes the laptop elegant and eye-catching.