CES 2022: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Goes All-AMD Again

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is once again serving as the face of AMD's new AMD Advantage partner program, which was launched Tuesday at CES 2022. That means it'll be one of the first systems to arrive with AMD's revised Advantage design architecture, which features AMD's newest technologies, many of which are aimed at extending the battery life of gaming laptops and enhancing performance by channeling more power where it's required when it's needed.

The laptops include the most up-to-date components and enhanced display technology, with the Zephyrus G14 being the first to include AMD's new Radeon RX 6800S mobile GPU.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Features

The new laptops use AMD's new Ryzen 9 6900HS low-power/high-performance CPU for tiny gaming laptops, as well as AMD's new mobile GPUs, the AMD Radeon RX 6700S or RX 6800S, both of which are aimed at the same low-power/high-performance tier.

To cool the processors crammed into the small design, Asus uses vapor chambers and liquid metal, as do many other manufacturers. The laptop comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and supports up to 32GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for storage.

There are also several ports available for people who require a variety of connecting alternatives. A USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, DisplayPort 1.4, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one HDMI 2.0b port, a MicroSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combination audio jack are all included on the laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Specifications

The AniMe Matrix LED array on the lid, which is a pretty but gimmicky animation feature, has also been upgraded by Asus. Though the default is a 1080p 450-nit 144Hz model, a new option offers a 120Hz 1440p-class 500-nit panel with a complete P3 color gamut. Other minor design adjustments, such as improved webcams and an updated command center, make for a bit more than a rote upgrade. The speakers have been restructured by Asus, with upward-firing tweeters and downward-firing woofers, and should sound better than before.

The major upgrades include a larger touchpad, an easier-to-open lid, and a more durable coating on the keycaps. The AMD GPUs are the same in the 15-inch G15, but the GPU is replaced with the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. It also features a lot of the same updates.

The G14's screen is one of the first ROG laptops to include the company's Nebula Display, which offers a 120Hz refresh rate at QHD resolution, a 3ms reaction time, and an IPS-level panel with Adaptive-Sync.

With 500 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, the 14-inch display also supports Dolby Vision HDR. Small bezels complement the 16:10 aspect ratio, ensuring a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. When ordering the G14, you can also select a normal full HD 144Hz panel.

