CES 2022: Asus ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Tablet With External GPU Support, 4K Display Announced News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Asus ROG series has included several game-centric devices, including smartphones and laptops. The Republic of Gamers series has now expanded into the tablet market with the new launch at CES 2022. The new Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet is the latest offering that runs Windows and includes external GPU support for customization.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Features

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 aims to redefine gaming and bring gaming to everyone. The new gaming tablet was announced at the CES 2022 as part of Asus' keynote speech. The new Asus ROG Flow Z13 tab features a kickstand design that lets gamers fix the tab on any surface, without needing any external support.

The new Asus ROG Flow Z13 flaunts a 13.4-inch IPS LCD with options of 1080 pixels resolution paired with 120Hz refresh rate or 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. Both variants include a detachable keyboard with an RGB backlight and packs Gorilla Glass protection. Also, the new gaming tablet from Asus features a 12mm form factor, giving it a sturdy and thick build.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Specifications

Under the hood, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 packs some of the latest and most advanced gaming specs. The tab is powered by the Intel Core i9-12900H processor paired with the Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU. More importantly, the tab features support connecting an external GPU, allowing gamers to customize it as per their wish.

It also includes the Asus XG Mobile eGPU kit, allowing gamers to connect the tab with an RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU. Additionally, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 supports DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 storage. It also has multiple ports including a Thunderbolt 4 port, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, an eGPU port, one USB-A 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone jack.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Price, Availability

Also, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 includes up to 100W PD charging. The company said the new game-centric tablet will be available by Q2 2022. However, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 price was kept under wraps for now. Looking at the features offered, one can expect the new tab to be a high-end device with a premium price tag.

Best Mobiles in India