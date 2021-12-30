Asus ROG Flow Z13 Launch Almost Confirmed: Could Challenge iPad Pro News oi-Vivek

If you are looking for a high-end computing tablet, then there aren't many options except for the iPad Pro. Though we have a few high-end Windows tablets in the market such as Microsoft Surface 8 Pro, they lack a dedicated GPU which means they are less of a gaming tablet.

Asus has now teased the launch of the world's most powerful gaming tablet, which is speculated to be the Asus ROG Flow Z13. Although the company has not confirmed the same, the official teaser does indicate it indeed is the Asus ROG Flow Z13.

Similar To Asus ROG Flow X13, which was launched in early 2021, the ROG Flow Z13 is also expected to have a similar form factor with one exception. Unlike the ROG Flow X13, the ROG Flow Z13 will have a detachable keyboard, which should make the device easier to carry around.

As the name suggests, the ROG Flow Z13 is likely to have a 13-inch high-resolution touch screen display. The official teaser of the Asus ROG Flow Z 13 confirms that the product will have a PCIe Gen3 x8 based connector, which lets users connect external graphics cards (ASUS ROG XG Mobile GPUs) to improve the graphics performance.

The world’s most powerful gaming tablet is coming to #CES2022.

Full reveal at the #CES2022ROG virtual launch event, January 4, 11AM PST.

👉 https://t.co/tVAhAej7zY#TheRiseOfGamers pic.twitter.com/4bRhKMqMUQ — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) December 30, 2021

A report from videocardz suggest that the ROG Flow Z13 could be one of the first devices to use AMD Ryzen 6000 APU, which is also staged for the CES 2022 launch and the ROG Flow Z13 could be one of the first devices to hit the market with the latest AMD APU with RDNA2 based GPU and Zen3+ based CPU.

This should make the Asus ROG Flow Z13 an energy-efficient product and should deliver great battery life. As per the performance is concerned, even without an external graphics card, the ROG Flow Z13 should be as powerful as the Apple Silicon M1 powered iPad Pro.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Launch Date

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 will be unveiled on January 4 during CES 2022, where a lot of brands are also showcasing their products. The event will be live-streamed on platforms like YouTube and Asus is also expected to launch a few more products with the ROG lineup during the CES 2022 launch event.

