Colorful MacBook Air Coming End Of This Year: Thinnest MacBook Ever?
When it comes to thin-and-light laptops/notebooks, Apple is known for setting the trend with its MacBook Air lineup. From the very first MacBook Air to the current generation Silicon M1-powered MacBook Air, Apple has produced some of the thinnest and lightest laptops in the market.
However, if we look closely at the design of the MacBook Air, it hasn't changed much. Yes, the new MacBook Air is slightly thinner and comes with a USB Type-C port, other than that, it is almost similar to the original MacBook Air, which was launched more than a decade ago. This is set to change in 2021, where the next-generation MacBook Air is expected to boast a new design with a much thinner form factor.
2021 MacBook Air Design
According to Jon Prosser, Apple is said to continue with the new color scheme, just like the 4th Gen iPad Air and the new iMac, and the 2021 MacBook Air is expected to be available in at least five colors options, similar to the new iPad Air. It is also said that they might bring back the iconic MagSafe, which hasn't been confirmed by Prosser.
MacBook Air was always known for having a slanted design, which will change with the upcoming version, the upcoming MacBook Air will have a flatter design, and the bottom part of the laptop will be just as thin as a USB Type-C port, and the thickness will remain the same throughout the device.
The 2021 MacBook Air is said to feature two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Almost every modern MacBook came with a black keyboard. With the 2021 MacBook Air, the company is likely to introduce a white keyboard with physical function keys sans a touch bar, which again reassures that the leaked device is indeed a MacBook Air and not the Pro.
The next MacBook Air is also said to have thinner bezels across the display but might come with a white bezel, and I am not a huge fan of those for sure. This means the MacBook Air might have a much smaller form factor, despite having the same screen size when compared to the current MacBook Air.
Under The Hood Changes
As expected, the MacBook Air will be powered by a custom ARM processor designed by Apple -- Silicon M2, which is expected to offer better efficiency and performance when compared to the Apple Silicon M1, powering the current MacBook Air and the baseline Macbook Pro. This means, neither the RAM nor the storage on the 2021 MacBook will be user upgradable.
2021 MacBook Air Expected Price
We don't expect Apple to increase the price of the 2021 MacBook Air, and they are likely to cost similar to the current MacBook Air with the M1 processor. According to Prosser, the 2021 MacBook Air will hit the shelves by the end of 2021, that too after the launch of the next-generation iPhones with the A15 Bionic processor.
So, if you are planning to get a new MacBook Air, you can go with the current generation MacBook Air, else you might have to wait for more than 6 months, which is a long waiting period.
MacBook Air - in collaboration with @Jon_prosser pic.twitter.com/VEWtqOGTnW— Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan) May 10, 2021
