Meet Craob X: A Windows Laptop That's Thinner And Powerful Than MacBook Air With More Ports News oi-Vivek

The Apple MacBook Air is being known for its form-factor and is one of the thinnest mainstream laptops. Although there are a few Windows laptops that are as slim as the MacBook Air, they do miss out on some features which make them less attractive and the limited I/O makes them unpractical.

Craob, a new name in the computer industry has now taken a different approach to solving this issue and has launched the Craob X. The Craob X is the thinnest laptop, as just has a thickness of 7mm, which makes it thinner than not just laptops but even smartphones. The device just weighs 1.2KG, which also makes it a light laptop.

In a laptop that's just 7mm thick, it is not possible to offer a lot of I/O, maybe except for the USB Type-C port. However, the Craob X has almost every port that one might want from a laptop, which includes an SD card slot, USB-A port, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a thunderbolt port.

Where Are The Ports, One May Ask

Craob has built a unique solution to offer all these ports on the Craob X, which is just 7mm. The company has built an accessory called "Port Hub", which magnetically attaches to the laptop. Not just that, the port hub also doubles as a wireless charger and charges the laptop, and the company says that this is the first laptop to do so.

Is Craob X Powerful Than The MacBook Air?

Just like the latest MacBook Air, the Craob X uses a passive cooling system, where, the chassis of the laptop will help to dissipate the heat from the machine and it does not have any fans inside. In terms of hardware, the laptop is said to come in multiple configurations, where, the top-tier model will offer 12th Gen Alder Lake Intel Core i7-1280P CPU with Iris Xe graphics.

The Intel Core i7-1280P is a 14-core, 20-thread CPU with a base TPD of 28W and it can draw up to 64W. The CPU consists of six P or performance cores and eight E or efficient cores with up to 4.8GHz clock speed. The Craob X can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD.

When it comes to screen, the Craob X will be equipped with a 13.3-inch 4K display, possibly with a 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop is said to launch soon and as of now, there is no information on the pricing. Although the design and the specs of the Craob X look impressive, it is interesting to see if the passive cooling solution on the laptop is capable of keeping the CPU at a lower temperature, especially under load.

Source

Best Mobiles in India