ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dell Brings World's Smallest Business Laptop To India

    By
    |

    After showcasing its Latitude 7400 2-in-1 business laptop at CES 2019, Dell has finally introduced the device for the Indian market. It is priced at Rs 1,35,000 and is touted as the world's smallest commercial 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop.

    Dell Brings World's Smallest Business Laptop To India

     

    It is also the world's first PC to use a proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology. This 2-in-1 form factor features ExpressSign-in which detects user presence, wakes the system, and immediately scans for facial recognition to log in with Windows Hello.

    With Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1, ExpressConnect links the device to the best Wi-Fi available and provide faster data transfer. With ExpressCharge, users can recharge the battery life to 80% in one hour. It will also be the first Latitude to use Dell's ocean-bound plastics packaging.

    As for the design, the device uses a machined aluminum chassis with a magnesium alloy finish. It has a 14-inch display in a 13-inch form factor. It is powered by an 8th generation quad-core CPUs with Core i7 and 16GB of RAM. Moreover, the laptop has a 78WHr battery to keep the device running for a long time.

    A gyroscope is built into the design, to maximize user experience. It intelligently manages battery life by determining what surface the computer is resting on, detecting micro shifts and adapting to each users' style of working. By sensing different power profiles when in tent/tablet/closed mode, it enables a long battery life.

    The exclusive Dell ControlVault 3 option is also offered for hardware multi-factor authentication. In addition, it also offers an optional contactless SmartCard reader.

    Previously at Computex, the company showcased the Alienware m15 which is world's first 15-inch laptop with Tobii eye-tracking technology. Besides, the Alienware m17 is the world's first laptop to arrive with an Eyesafe-certified display which reduces blue light exposure. The company has also announced two new gaming headsets at the event.

    Read More About: dell laptop news
    Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 6:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue