Dell's Latest Latitude 9330 Laptop Is Tailormade For Online Meetings And Briefings News oi-Vivek

Dell has officially introduced its latest range of business laptops in the Latitude and Precision range. The Dell Latitude 9330 is the latest 13-inch flagship business laptop from the company. Besides, the company has also launched the Dell Precision 7770, Precision 7670, and the Precision 5470 business laptops.

Dell Latitude 9330 Specifications

The Dell Latitude 9330 is the first 13-inch laptop in the Latitude 9000 series of laptops, featuring a 16:9 InfinityEdge Display with slim bezels on all three sides. The Dell Latitude 9330 is a 2-in-1 laptop and supports touch input. The laptop also comes with Dell Optimizer, which offers added security to the laptop.

The Dell Latitude 9330 comes with a collaboration touchpad, which offers quick access to the microphone, camera, and conferencing capabilities directly on the trackpad. Do note that, these icons will automatically disappear once you end the video call, offering a clean trackpad for regular usage.

The key highlight of the Dell Latitude 9330 is that the laptop comes with an FHD RGB web camera along with an IR sensor with support for Windows Hello Face Unlock. The laptop is based on the 12th Gen Intel Core processor and offers connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6E and up to 5G network support on select variants.

Dell Precision 7770 Specifications

The Dell Precision 7770 is a high-performance 17-inch laptop with up to 12th Gen Intel Core processor (up to 55W) along with up to 16GB NVIDIA RTX A5500 GPU and 128GB of DDR5 RAM. This laptop uses CAMM (Compression Attached Memory Module), which is a Dell-patented technology, that enables the company to design a thinner chassis without compromising on the performance.

Dell Precision 7670 Specifications

Dell Precision 7670 is a 16-inch laptop with up to 12th Gen Intel Core processor along with Intel vPro certification. The laptop can be configured with up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM along with NVIDIA RTX A5500 GPU. The major difference between the Dell Precision 7670 and the Dell Precision 7770 is the display size.

Dell Precision 5470 Specifications

The Dell Precision 5470 is a 14-inch workstation-grade laptop and it is also said to be the most powerful 14-inch workstation. The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core H series processor with up to NVIDIA RTX A1000 graphics. The Precision 5470 can also be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and 4TB of SSD-based storage.

Pricing And Availability

The Dell Latitude 9330 will be available across the world starting this June 2022. Similarly, the Dell Precision 7770 and the Precision 7670 will be available from Q2 2022. As of now, there is no official information on the pricing of these laptops.

