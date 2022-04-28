ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dell's Latest Latitude 9330 Laptop Is Tailormade For Online Meetings And Briefings

    By
    |

    Dell has officially introduced its latest range of business laptops in the Latitude and Precision range. The Dell Latitude 9330 is the latest 13-inch flagship business laptop from the company. Besides, the company has also launched the Dell Precision 7770, Precision 7670, and the Precision 5470 business laptops.

     
    Dell's Latest Latitude 9330 Laptop Is Tailormade For Online Meetings

    Dell Latitude 9330 Specifications

    The Dell Latitude 9330 is the first 13-inch laptop in the Latitude 9000 series of laptops, featuring a 16:9 InfinityEdge Display with slim bezels on all three sides. The Dell Latitude 9330 is a 2-in-1 laptop and supports touch input. The laptop also comes with Dell Optimizer, which offers added security to the laptop.

    The Dell Latitude 9330 comes with a collaboration touchpad, which offers quick access to the microphone, camera, and conferencing capabilities directly on the trackpad. Do note that, these icons will automatically disappear once you end the video call, offering a clean trackpad for regular usage.

    The key highlight of the Dell Latitude 9330 is that the laptop comes with an FHD RGB web camera along with an IR sensor with support for Windows Hello Face Unlock. The laptop is based on the 12th Gen Intel Core processor and offers connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6E and up to 5G network support on select variants.

    Dell's Latest Latitude 9330 Laptop Is Tailormade For Online Meetings

    Dell Precision 7770 Specifications

    The Dell Precision 7770 is a high-performance 17-inch laptop with up to 12th Gen Intel Core processor (up to 55W) along with up to 16GB NVIDIA RTX A5500 GPU and 128GB of DDR5 RAM. This laptop uses CAMM (Compression Attached Memory Module), which is a Dell-patented technology, that enables the company to design a thinner chassis without compromising on the performance.

    Dell Precision 7670 Specifications

    Dell Precision 7670 is a 16-inch laptop with up to 12th Gen Intel Core processor along with Intel vPro certification. The laptop can be configured with up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM along with NVIDIA RTX A5500 GPU. The major difference between the Dell Precision 7670 and the Dell Precision 7770 is the display size.

     
    Dell's Latest Latitude 9330 Laptop Is Tailormade For Online Meetings

    Dell Precision 5470 Specifications

    The Dell Precision 5470 is a 14-inch workstation-grade laptop and it is also said to be the most powerful 14-inch workstation. The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core H series processor with up to NVIDIA RTX A1000 graphics. The Precision 5470 can also be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and 4TB of SSD-based storage.

    Pricing And Availability

    The Dell Latitude 9330 will be available across the world starting this June 2022. Similarly, the Dell Precision 7770 and the Precision 7670 will be available from Q2 2022. As of now, there is no official information on the pricing of these laptops.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: dell news laptops
    Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 15:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X