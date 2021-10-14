Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged, Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme Officially Unveiled News oi-Vivek

Dell has announced two new laptops in the Latitude series, which might not be for those, who are working from home or even those who go to the office. The Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme are the latest laptops from the company, aimed at people who want a machine that can take on extreme weather and terrain conditions.

These laptops are for those, who are either in the military, oil rig, first response team or in the manufacturing field, who might have to work in harsh environments.

The company also claims that the Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged is the lightest, most powerful 5G capable sub-14-inch semi-rugged laptop while the Dell Latitude 7330 is the smallest 4G capable full-rugged laptop.

These machines are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel processor with vPro CPU options. Besides, these devices also offer features like 5G and Wi-Fi 6E capability. These laptops also come with an extremely bright display with a peak brightness of 1400nits and also support glove-touch input.

As per the battery life, these machines can survive up to 25 hours on a single charge with support for fast charging, where they can charge up to 35 percent in 20 minutes. Not just that, these laptops also ship with Windows 11 OS out-of-the-box.

Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged Features

The Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged weighs 1.97KG, which isn't much, considering this is a rugged laptop. Similarly, the device also offers up to 3feet drop protection and is IP53 rated for water and dust resistance. For those, who want a bit more power, there is also an option to get a discreet graphics card.

Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme

The Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme is a full-fledged rugged laptop with a 13-inch display, which can reach up to 1400nits of max brightness. This device can survive a six feet fall and also has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. Do note that, a laptop is only considered fully rugged when it survives the MIL-STD-810H specs testing standard.

Pricing And Availability

The Dell Latitude 5430 and the Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme will be available across the world, starting December 9, 2021. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of these rugged laptops from the Dell Rugged lineup.

