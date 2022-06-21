Dell G15 5525 With Ryzen 6000 CPU Arrives In India News oi-Vivek

Dell has officially launched a new variant of the G15 2022 -- the Dell G15 5525, powered by the AMD Ryzen 6000 series of CPUs and RTX 30 series GPU. Within the Dell G15 5525, the company is offering various configurations with a starting price of Rs. 83,990.

Dell G15 5525 Specifications

The top-tier variant of the Dell G15 5525 is powered by the Ryzen 7 6800H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of video memory. The laptop offers 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and Windows 11 OS. As per the color options, the computer comes in Dark Shadow Grey, and Phantom Grey with speckles finish.

All variants of the Dell G15 5525 come with a 15.6-inch FHD resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a peak brightness of 250nits, which is slightly lower. On Dell's official website, users can actually get the Dell G15 5525 with up to a 165Hz refresh rate.

The Dell G15 5525 also has features like the Alienware Command Center and Game Shift Technology. Users can enable Game Shift technology by pressing the function (F9) button to enable the Dynamic Performance mode that offers the best possible gaming experience on the Dell G15 5525.

The Dell G15 also has a stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Audio and the keyboard has an orange-colored backlight with slightly distinguishable WASD keys. In terms of I/O, the Dell G15 5525 has HDMI 2.1 port, three USB 3.1 ports, a USB Type-C port with Display output, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an RJ45 ethernet port.

Dell G15 5525 Pricing And Availability

The base model of the Dell G15 5525 with the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and RTX 3050 GPU costs Rs. 83,990. Similarly, the high-end variant of the Dell G15 5525 with the Ryzen 7 6800HX and RTX 3060 GPU retails for Rs. 1,27,990. Here are details on all the variants of the Dell G15 5525 available in India via Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail, and multi-brand outlets starting today.

Dell G15 5525 Variants

15.6-inch FHD Narrow 120Hz 250 nits Display / AMD Rembrandt R5 CPU / 8GB, 1x8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz RAM / 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 (GN20-P0) GPU / Windows 11 / MSO / 1Yr Premium / Orange Backlit / Gaming

Price: 83,990

15.6-inch FHD Narrow 120Hz 250 nits Display / AMD Rembrandt R5 CPU / 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz RAM / 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 (GN20-P0) GPU / Windows 11 / MSO / 1Yr Premium / Orange Backlit / Gaming /

Price: 89,990

15.6-inch FHD Narrow 120Hz 250 nits Display / AMD Rembrandt R7 CPU / 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz RAM / 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 (GN20-P0) GPU / Windows 11 / MSO / 1Yr Premium / Orange Backlit / Gaming /

Price: 1,02,990

15.6-inch FHD Narrow 120Hz 250 nits Display / AMD Rembrandt R7 CPU / 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz / 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 (GN20-P1) GPU / Windows 11 / MSO / 1Yr Premium / Orange Backlit / Gaming /

Price: 1,07,990

15.6-inch FHD Narrow 120Hz 250 nits Display / AMD Rembrandt R7 CPU / 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz RAM / 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 (GN20-E3) GPU / Windows 11 / MSO / 1Yr Premium / Orange Backlit / Gaming /

Price: 1,27,990

