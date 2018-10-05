ENGLISH

Dell introduces Alienware m15 Ultraportable gaming laptop with 144Hz display

The Dell Alienware m15 comes with a price tag of $1,299 (Rs 95,586 approx) for the base variant with Nvidia GTX1060 OC graphics card.

By

    Dell's Alienware laptop needs no introduction. The gaming laptop by the company is one of the best gaming laptops available in the market. Now, the company has launched a new Alienware gaming laptop which comes with an ultraportable slim body and sleek design and at the same time offers the same powerful performance which you would expect from Alienware gaming laptops. The new laptop introduced by Dell is the Alienware m15.

    Dell introduces Alienware m15 Ultraportable gaming laptop

    Let's quickly have a look at the specs and features offered by the Alienware m15:

    We all aware of the bulky body which comes with the Alienware laptops, however, this time around Dell has finally decided to lose all the extra chunk to make the new laptop sleeker and easily portable. The m15 features a modern design with minimal bezels and a slim profile. Dell has used magnesium alloy and copper for the laptop's chassis. The display on the Alienware m15 is a 15.6 inch Full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate and a 4K 60Hz panel.

    Under the hood, the Alienware m15 packs some powerful set of features which will make sure that the device can take care of some graphics-rich content with ease. Users can select Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, Nvidia GTX 1060 OC or 1070 Max-Q graphics cards. The laptop can support up to 32GB of RAM and up to TB of SSD drive.

    The m15 is powered by a 60Whr battery which the company claims to last up to 13 hours on a single charge. Users can also get a battery backup of 17 hours with a 90Whr battery pack. The m15 gaming laptop weighs 2.18 kg as compared to the earlier Alienware which weighed 2.63Kg.

    The Dell Alienware m15 comes with a price tag of $1,299 (Rs 95,586 approx) for the base variant with Nvidia GTX1060 OC graphics card. The laptop's sale will go live on 25th October, whereas, the variant with Nvidia GTX 1050Ti graphics card will be available somewhere around mid-November.

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 10:44 [IST]
