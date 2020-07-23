ENGLISH

    Dell Introduces New Alienware and G Series Laptops For Gaming Enthusiasts

    By
    |

    Dell has brought out its latest gaming laptops, as part of the Dell G Series. There is also a new addition in the Alienware lineup called the Alienware m15 R3 that packs the 10th Generation Intel Core processor. The new gaming laptops include the Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and the Dell G3 15 with the AMD Smart Shift technology.

    New Dell Gaming Laptops Price, Availability

    The new Dell laptops are available at both online and offline stores, including Amazon and Flipkart. Offline buyers can check it out at select outlet, and also at select Dell Exclusive Stores. Coming to the pricing, the new Alienware M15 R3 starts at Rs. 1,99,990. The G series laptops consisting of the Dell G5 15 SE starts at Rs. 74,990, Dell G5 15 starts at Rs. 82,590, and the Dell G3 15 starts at Rs. 73,990.

    New Dell Gaming Laptops Features

    The dedicated gaming Dell G series which debuted in 2017 has three new additions, namely the Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15. Going into the details, the Dell G5 15 SE, first introduced at CES 2020, is the first Dell G Series laptop to feature the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors. It comes with up to 8-cores, 16-threads, and is paired with the new AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs to offer a desktop-grade performance.

    The processor embeds the AMD SmartShift technology that can intelligently shift power between the Ryzen processor and Radeon GPU as needed. The laptop features a 39.6 cm FHD IPS display panel and comes with a customizable red-backlit keyboard with WASD and 51WHr battery.

    Dell G5 15
     

    On the other hand, the Dell G5 15 and the Dell G3 15 are powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors. One of the main features of the Dell G5 15 is its large cooling vents and a dual-fan cooling technology, to keep the game going even during intense sessions.

    Dell G3 15

    The Dell G3 15 offers two graphics variants, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics for an enhanced experience. The new Dell G series laptops also feature the Nahimic 3D Audio offering intuitive audio and voice controls.

    Alienware m15 R3 Features

    The list of new gaming laptops also includes the new Alienware m15 R3, which Dell claims to be the thinnest, lightest, and most powerful 39.6 cm Alienware laptop. The new laptop comes with the advanced Tobii Experience, which offers advanced consumer eye tracker designed for competitive gaming with Tobii Reflex and spotlight.

    The laptop is powered by the Alienware Cryo-tech thermal technology with new Vapour chamber cooling. Dell notes that the Alienware m15 R3 is designed to offer unprecedented gaming performance.

    Dell Gaming Laptops: What We Think

    The continued lockdown and work-from-home trend has seen a surge in the number of gamers, which also ups the need for dedicated gaming devices. The new Dell G series and the Alienware laptops are designed to cater to both pro- and amateur gamers, making it a good choice to buy.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
