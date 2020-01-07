Dell Alienware Gaming Device Announcements At CES 2020 News oi-Vivek

Dell recently launched a range of laptops and desktops at CES 2020. Now, the company's gaming division Alienware has also launched a couple of new products while showcasing some interesting prototypes, especially for gaming enthusiasts. Here are some of the gaming-centric announcements that Dell made at CES 2020.

Dell G15 SE

The Dell G15 SE is a special edition of Dell's affordable gaming laptop -- the Dell G15, which was launched a few months back. The G15 SE is the first gaming laptop from the company to be powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processor, offering 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU performance with AMD RadeonTM RX 5600M GPU.

The CPU and GPU from AMD will work in tandem using AMD SmartShift technology to offer the best possible gaming experience. As the name suggests, the laptop comes with a 15-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate in a high-end model. The device comes equipped with integrating nahimic 3D audio that provides 360 degrees sound experience. The laptop comes with a starting price of $799.99 and will be available from April 2020 in select markets.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF)

This is the latest gaming monitor from Alienware with a 240Hz refresh rate. This monitor is compatible with both G-Sync with AMD Freesync Premium Pro technology with 1ms gray-to-gray response time. This monitor offers an FHD resolution (1080p). The monitor will be available starting March 11 for a price of $499.99.

Alienware Second Screen

Alienware Second screen is new software for phones, that let users check the performance of an Alienware PC directly from a smartphone. The app lets users have a look at CPU, GPU and RAM diagnostics in real-time while playing games or doing a high-computational task.

The company is touting that the Alienware Second Screen will be a great addition for those who don't own a secondary display and still want to have an eye on the real-time performance of their PC.

