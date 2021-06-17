Dell Launches Redesigned Inspiron Series Of Laptops In India

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a laptop/tablet with a 14-inch touch display with FHD resolution. The laptop is either powered by an 11th Gen Tiger Lake U series or Ryzen 5000 U series mobile CPUs with AMD Radeon graphics. The Intel version of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 starts at Rs. 57,990 while the AMD version costs Rs. 65,990 and will be available from 17 June.

Dell Inspiron 13

The Dell Inspiron 13 is a thin-and-light laptop with 13.3-inch QHD+ display along with a bezel-less design. This device just weighs 1.3KG and offers features like lift hinge design, which is combined with the new thermal design should improve the overall cooling efficiency to keep heat away from the laptop. This model will be available from 7 July with a starting price of Rs. 68,990.

Dell Inspiron 14 And Dell Inspiron 15

The main difference between these two models is the screen size. The Dell Inspiron 14 comes with a 14-inch display while the Dell Inspiron 15 comes with a 15-inch FHD display. Both laptops have a bezel-less design with up to NVIDIA MX450 GPU. As per the CPU, the Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 are powered by the Intel H series or AMD Ryzen mobile processors with Radeon graphics.

The Dell Inspiron 14 will be available in the market from 8 June with a starting price of Rs. 44,990, making it the most affordable laptop in this lineup. The Intel version of the Dell Inspiron 15 comes with a starting price of Rs. 48,990 and will be available from 18 June, while the AMD version of the Dell Inspiron 15 will cost at least Rs. 57,990 and will be available from 22 June.