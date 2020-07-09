Dell XPS 13 9300, XPS 15 9500 Launched; Price Starts At Rs. 144,807; Is It Worth It? News oi-Vivek

Dell has officially unveiled two new high-end computing devices -- the Dell XPS 13 9300 and the Dell XPS 15 9500 via an online event. These are the latest flagship laptops from the company that packs a premium design and flagship-grade hardware that are likely to compete against Apple's MacBook lineup.

These models will be available for purchase via online and offline stores from July 8th and here are why these laptops are slightly unique when compared to other Windows-powered machines.

Dell XPS 13 9300 Specifications

The Dell XPS 13 9300 is the most affordable of the lot with price starting at Rs. 1,44,807. As one can guess, it comes with a 13-inch display with thin-bezel design and the company claims that the overall form factor of this model is similar to an 11-inch laptop, due to the higher (91.5%) screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop either comes with a 4K panel with no touch support or a 1080p panel with touch input and in both cases, it is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass. It uses a VESA certified DisplayHDR 400 panel with up to 500nits of brightness and covers 100 percent of sRGB color space.

The notebook either comes with the 10th Gen Intel processor with no discreet GPU. And the laptop is optimized to offer up to 18 hours 49 minutes on the model with a 1080p display and up to 10 hours, 16 minutes on the model with 4K resolution screen.

Dell XPS 15 9500 Specifications

The Dell XPS 15 9500 is the flagship model in India and is also based on the 10th Gen Intel processor along with the Nvidia GTC 1650 Ti graphics with 4GB video memory. Just like the 13-inch variant, this iteration also offers a metal unibody design and is carved from a single block of aluminum and protected by aerospace-inspired carbon fiber layer.

This model offers 92.6 percent of screen-to-body ratio with features like 100% Adobe RGB and 94% DCIP 3 color gamut coverage and available in 1080p and 2160p resolution. Another feature that makes the Dell XPS 15 9500 a great device for consuming multimedia is the

Dolby Vision certified, enabling users to stream native 4K content on platforms like Netflix.

In terms of battery life, the XPS 15 outlasts the XPS 13 and can last up to 21 hours on a single charge along with fast charging support. The Dell XPS 15 9500 will cost Rs. 186,072 for the base model.

There Are A Few Compromises

There is no doubt that these laptops offer a premium design, compact form factor along with the latest chipsets. However, do note that thanks to the compact and thin design, they just offer a USB Type-C based I/O interface and you might require a dongle just to connect a USB-A peripheral or an SD card from your camera.

For the asking price, the Dell XPS 13 9300 or the Dell XPS 15 9500 are not the most powerful machine one can get as most of the gaming laptops at these price point offer better CPU and GPU configuration. But, these are some of the best looking, well-built, thin light machines you'll get for this asking price point.

Best Mobiles in India