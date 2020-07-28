Dell G Series Gaming Laptops Gets Alienware Features To Improve Gaming Experience News oi-Vivek

Dell recently launched its latest G series gaming laptops along with the new Alienware m15 R3 high-end gaming laptop. Though the Alienware was the main highlight of the event, the new G series models -- the Dell G5 15, Dell G3 15, and the Dell G5 SE also offer some unique features, making them some of the best gaming laptops at the respective price points.

We recently interacted with Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India to discuss find answers to some of the questions that I had in my mind, and here are some of the takeaway points from the interaction.

When I asked is the Alienware m15 R3 the most expensive laptop from Dell in India, Anand said the company is defining the gaming as a category using the Alienware laptop for 20 plus years in India. The brand Alienware has been setting the trend for gamers by pushing the boundaries.

There are two series in Alienware -- The Alienware M series, where the latest model -- the m15 R3 is the thinnest and lightest Alienware that the company has ever produced. Even being thinner and lighter than the last-gen model, the company has improved performance and functionality as the company has made some changes such as 3rd Gen Cryo-Tech, where the brand has increased the diameter of the CPU and GPU fan blade.

Further, Anand explained that the brand has introduced vapor chamber technology to fasten the system cooling process. The new Alienware also comes with a new technology called "hyper-efficient voltage regulation" In simpler words, the laptop comes with twelve-phase voltage regulation for the GPU and six-phase voltage regulation for the CPU and with these a user will get 50 percent better GPU performance and 25 percent better CPU performance.

With these technologies, the Alienware laptops will use the CPU and GPU at their full capacity without overclocking. Plus, Anand said that the Alienware Area 51m is the epitome of innovation which comes with features like desktop-like customization options in a laptop form factor.

The Area 51m is a laptop, where one can upgrade the CPU and the GPU, giving more control to the gamers. And this is the most powerful and customizable laptop from Dell's gaming brand Alienware.

On asked about how can one upgrade the CPU and GPU on the Alienware Area 51m? Anand explained that the company sells kits via the authorized service center and these kits are available in India as well.

Further, he also explained how the company is improving the Dell G series and if it is using any of the technologies from the Alienware portfolio. Anand said that the current aim of Dell is to expand the gaming community and most of the gamers start their journey with smartphones and when they want to move to the next level, the company offers products like the Dell G5 15.

The G series gaming laptop has everything that a gamer who is transitioning from smartphone to laptop. The company has incorporated three technologies such as the game shift button that boosts the performance of the CPU and GPU without overclocking by increasing the fan speed and optimizing the processors for a shorter period of time.

The Alienware Command Center is now available on the Dell G5 15 and the G5 15 SE and it acts as a hub, where gamers can control the lighting settings and peripherals from a single window and it also shows real-time performance of the system. Lastly, the brand has also included a feature called nahimic 3D Audio that offers immersive experience while playing a game.

When I asked about the difference between the Dell G5 15 and the Dell G5 15 SE, Anand replied that the G5 15 SE comes with CPU and GPU from AMD, whereas the G5 15 is fitted with an Intel CPU and an NVidia GPU.

