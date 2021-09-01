Exclusive: Infinix To Launch First Laptop During Festive Season, 5G Device By End Of 2021, CEO Anish Kapoor News oi-Priyanka Dua

The disruptions in supply chains and shortages of key components have forced all leading smartphone players to increase the prices of their products. Similarly, Infinix, which is known for launching affordable products has made a few changes in the price, but still, smartphones are aggressively priced.

Meanwhile, we got a chance to do an exclusive interaction with the company CEO, Anish Kapoor to know about the future lineup of products.

Infinix Upcoming Products

Notably, the company has huge plans for the festive season as it is expected to bring its first laptop to the Indian market. Besides, the top man states that they have received a good response from the newly launched smart television.

"We are planning to bring our first laptop in the country during the festive season," Kapoor said. He refused to share the exact month, but industry sources close to the development exclusively informed Gizbot that the laptop will be available in October.

In addition, the company is planning to launch five smartphones in four months, including its first 5G smartphone in November or December.

"The upcoming 5G smartphone will be priced between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000," Kapoor replied when asked about the pricing of the 5G smartphone. He said the company is also in discussion with telecom players for the 5G trials. Apart from bringing laptops and smartphones, Infinix is working on TWS and new smart television, which might be launch by the end of 2021 or the beginning of the next year.

Meanwhile, the company is all set to introduce a new smartphone called the Hot 11S, which is expected to be launched in mid-September under Rs. 11,000. The smartphone is expected to be launch in two storage variants, such as 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The upcoming smartphone is likely to give tough competition to the Redmi 10 Prime as it will also have a MediaTek G88 processor. However, the Redmi 10 Prime has become the first smartphone that will have a G88 processor. It is important to note that Infinix is very aggressive under Rs. 10,000 segment, but now, it plans to bring devices under Rs. 20,000.

