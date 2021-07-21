Fujitsu Plans To Sell 10,000 Premium Notebooks By March 2022 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Fujitsu, the Japanese IT hardware company, has finally forayed into the Indian market. The company has launched two new laptops and plans to sell 10,000 premium notebooks by the end of March 2022. Besides, the company has joined hands with Flex to handle its business.

Notably, Flex will take care of the after-sales services along with the distribution of the products in the country.

"Fujitsu Corporation has been selling business PCs in India, which is always there. We are now launching notebooks for customers in the premium segment. We plan to sell 10,000 units initially by March 2022," Fujitsu Client Computing (FCCL) President and CEO Takeshi Okuma said.

Fujitsu And Amazon Partnership

The company has joined hands with Amazon to sell its products in India. It is important to note that Lenovo has a 51 percent share in the company's personal computer business.

"India is one of the most competitive markets in the world. There is always an opportunity for new entrants because India has an increasing population of high-income premium customers," Okuma said.

However, both companies and the Development Bank of Japan have created a venture in 2017, which is known as Fujitsu Client Computing Ltd. Meanwhile, Indian Express reported that the company plans to sell only two products initially, and slowly it will increase its product portfolio in India. Furthermore, the company said that it is manufacturing its product in Japan due to advanced technology.

Sale Of New Laptops

The sale of two newly launched products has been scheduled for July 26th, 2021, which means both laptops will be available on the Prime Day sale. The two newly launched laptops are known as the UH-X thin and UH-X convertible 2-in-1. The laptops are priced at Rs. 80,990 and Rs. 86,990.

It is worth noting that the company has entered at that when the Indian market is flooded with laptops. In fact, smartphone brands like Realme and Xiaomi have also launched products in the same segment.

On top of that, the telecom operator Reliance Jio, which is known for disrupting the sector is also planning to bring products in the same segment, which is why we believe that the company might issue with the leading brands.

