Just In
- 15 min ago Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Slated On Aug 11: Next Gen Foldables, Galaxy Watch 4 & More
- 20 min ago Infinix Hot 10 Play's Cheaper Variant Announced In India; Worthy Competition?
- 22 min ago Flipkart BIG Saving Days Sale: Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Other Gadgets
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Officially Launched: Amazon Prime Day Sale Special
Don't Miss
- Movies Raj Kundra Case: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Businessman's App Hotshots
- Sports COVID hits Tokyo 2020: Chilean Taekwondo player, Dutch skateboarder out of Olympics after testing positive
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki First Electric Car To Arrive In 2025: The WagonR EV India Launch Delayed?
- Education ICSI CSEET Result 2021: Check CS Executive Entrance Test CSEET July 2021 Result Soon
- News In show of strength Navjot Singh takes 40 Congress MLAs to Golden Temple
- Finance Banks To Charge More Fees For Financial & Non-Financial Transactions From August
- Lifestyle 6 Teas That Help Promote Healthy Weight Gain
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In August
Fujitsu Plans To Sell 10,000 Premium Notebooks By March 2022
Fujitsu, the Japanese IT hardware company, has finally forayed into the Indian market. The company has launched two new laptops and plans to sell 10,000 premium notebooks by the end of March 2022. Besides, the company has joined hands with Flex to handle its business.
Notably, Flex will take care of the after-sales services along with the distribution of the products in the country.
"Fujitsu Corporation has been selling business PCs in India, which is always there. We are now launching notebooks for customers in the premium segment. We plan to sell 10,000 units initially by March 2022," Fujitsu Client Computing (FCCL) President and CEO Takeshi Okuma said.
Fujitsu And Amazon Partnership
The company has joined hands with Amazon to sell its products in India. It is important to note that Lenovo has a 51 percent share in the company's personal computer business.
"India is one of the most competitive markets in the world. There is always an opportunity for new entrants because India has an increasing population of high-income premium customers," Okuma said.
However, both companies and the Development Bank of Japan have created a venture in 2017, which is known as Fujitsu Client Computing Ltd. Meanwhile, Indian Express reported that the company plans to sell only two products initially, and slowly it will increase its product portfolio in India. Furthermore, the company said that it is manufacturing its product in Japan due to advanced technology.
Sale Of New Laptops
The sale of two newly launched products has been scheduled for July 26th, 2021, which means both laptops will be available on the Prime Day sale. The two newly launched laptops are known as the UH-X thin and UH-X convertible 2-in-1. The laptops are priced at Rs. 80,990 and Rs. 86,990.
It is worth noting that the company has entered at that when the Indian market is flooded with laptops. In fact, smartphone brands like Realme and Xiaomi have also launched products in the same segment.
On top of that, the telecom operator Reliance Jio, which is known for disrupting the sector is also planning to bring products in the same segment, which is why we believe that the company might issue with the leading brands.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947
-
2,01,290
-
69,990