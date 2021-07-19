Airtel Wants All 5G Smartphones To Support Existing Spectrum Bands News oi-Priyanka Dua

5G trials have started in the country as the Government of India has allotted a spectrum for conducting trials. However, India's second telecom operator Airtel has asked DoT to bring new guidelines, which will support all 5G smartphones that are sold in the country.

Airtel Letter To Department Of Telecommunication

The telecom operator pointed out that all devices should have a dynamic spectrum sharing facility that will have dual SIM handsets. Besides, the spectrum sharing services should support 2G, 4G, and 5G networks.

This letter comes at that time when handsets companies are launching devices with 3.5 GHz support, while 5G services can be offered via several existing bands along with a radio interface, reports Financial Express.

It is important to note that in the recently concluded spectrum auction all telecom operators purchased multiple bands, as all telcos are planning to launch 5G services.

"However, the provision of 5G services in such existing multiple spectrum bands can only happen with the availability of handsets if the minimum features to supports 5G services are ensured," Airtel said in a letter to DoT.

5G Trials In India

Interestingly, Airtel was the first telecom operator in the country that demonstrated a 5G network. The company conducted 5G trials in Hyderabad city and for doing the same Airtel used is an existing band, such as 1800/2100/2300 MHz along with 800/900 Mhz bands.

"Yes, we can start 5G even without 3.5 GHz. Delivering a good experience for 5G is a must and for that, you need more spectrum, especially in the mid-band. But that does not mean that 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz can't be used," Gopal Vittal, MD, and CEO, Bharti Airtel.

The telecom operator tested its network in Gurgaon, Mumbai, and now planning to test in Kolkata soon. Similarly, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea started their trails in several locations in the country.

Notably, 50 percent of the smartphone users change and upgrading their smartphones in two years, which is why any other delay might affect the country's ambition to be the market leader of the 5G technology. In addition, telcos want DoT to add more affordable bands as a sector is facing financial issues.

