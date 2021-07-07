Telecom Watchdog Wants DoT To Offer 5G Spectrum Via Auction To Satellite Internet Players News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though global satellite internet players are trying hard to start their operations in India, Telecom Watchdog wants DoT to stop these companies. Notably, the consumer forum has also written a letter to telecom secretary Anshu Prakash so that Starlink, OneWeb, and Amazon cannot grab the 4G and 5G spectrum easily.

Telecom Watchdog Against Global Satellite Players

The firm highlighted that there should be a spectrum auction for these players, otherwise it will disturb the telecom sector and might pose a threat to security.

"A number of deep-pocketed companies like OneWeb, Starlink, and Amazon have lined up to grab 4G/5G spectrum for free under the garb of providing cheaper high-speed satellite-based internet services to rural and remote areas, and all (such) attempts to get a back-door entry into India's telecommunications market by satellite players and their lobby groups should be scuttled," the forum said.

In addition, the firm states that the Supreme Court has already cleared that natural resources and spectrum should be allocated via auction only.

Bharti Have No Plans To Sell Satellite Spectrum

The development comes soon after Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal said that there is no case for auctioning spectrum for the satellite sector.

"The world over, there has never been an auction for satellite spectrum...this is not terrestrial spectrum being used, it is not going to be used in every part of the country but in only in two landing stations at those specific points," Mittal had recently said.

Global Satellite Players In India

Notably, OneWeb and Starlink are planning to start their services in June 2022, whereas Amazon is likely to bring its services too in the country. The company has not any official announcement but is expected to announce the same soon.

Furthermore, the Telecom Watchdog, which is also an NGO firm added these satellite players operators will offer the same customers, which is why they should be given spectrum via the same route and they should have the same rules. Notably, satellite internet services will offer connectivity to unconnected places. However, it is expected that satellite internet might be costly than other mediums.

