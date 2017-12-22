Google is reportedly prepping Chromebooks with Snapdragon 845

It was reported earlier this month that Microsoft is developing making a new Surface device powered by ARM processor that is likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and support LTE connectivity.

Now, it seems like, the device from Microsoft will have to compete against a new series of Chromebooks. XDA has found evidence that Google may be secretly working on a Chromebook that will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. As of now we are yet to get an official confirmation, but chances are both the Surface device and the Chromebook will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

While Google has already used ARM chips on Chromebooks, they have failed to deliver satisfactory performance. However, the chipsets used at those time were not up to the mark. Chromebooks powered by Intel's Atom or Celeron chips are pretty good, but ARM will enable support for a wide array of news features as well as longer battery life.

Microsoft claims that Windows 10 on ARM can offer up to one week of battery life on a single charge, as compared to usual devices that can offer only 20 hours of active use per time.

When it comes to Snapdragon 845 powered Chromebooks, Google will have to put in more efforts to ensure that the Chrome OS runs smoothly with all the new features like VR, AR or biometrics.

The first Windows 10 on ARM devices, officially known as Microsoft as Always Connected PCs, will hit the shelves in the first quarter of 2018 featuring a Snapdragon 835. Whereas, the first Windows 10 on ARM systems powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset will be launched in the second half of next year, says Qualcomm executive vice president Cristiano Amon. This is because, chipsets need to be optimized specially for complex devices like PCs.

If we talk about the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 845 will make its debut early next year on smartphones. As per the information we have obtained so far, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are the most likely candidates to first employ the chipset.