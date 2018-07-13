How to get free Beats earphones from Apple (Back to school promotion)

Related Articles
Apple recently launched next-generation MacBook Pro notebooks with the latest 8th Gen Intel processors and a 3rd generation butterfly mechanism keypad. And now, the back to school offer from Apple is back for the year 2018.
With this pricing, a student will be able to buy Apple MacBook, Apple MacBook Pro, iPad, and an iPad Pro at a special price tag with a flat discount of up to $200 (Rs 13,000) on selected products.
Users who will buy a MacBook or the MacBook Pro, the company is bundling a free Beats Solo3 wireless headphones with the new Beats Pop collection. All Apple products brought under the back to school offer are also eligible for flat 20% discount on the AppleCare Protection.
Back to school promotional price for Apple products
- Apple MacBook from $1249 (Rs 85401)
- Apple MacBook Air from $849 (Rs 58050)
- Apple MacBook Pro from $1249 (Rs 85401)
- iMac from $1049 (Rs 71725)
- iMac Pro from $4599 (Rs 314458)
- Mac Pro from $2799 (Rs191383)
Do note that these are US pricing and these products are available in India with at a slightly higher price.
Offers associated with iPad Pro
- Complimentary Power Beats3
- 20% off on Apple care
- Educational pricing, starting from $629 (Rs 43008)
- Apple Pencil for $87 (Rs 5948)
Software Bundle
Pro software bundle for just $199.9 (Rs 13668) which includes Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, Motion 5, Compressor 4, and MainStage 3.
Trade in older Apple device to get a new device
Trade in-value for (maximum) for the following devices
- Smartphone (Up to $290) (Rs 19828)
- Tablet (Up to $250) (Rs 17093)
- Computer (Up to $1000) (Rs 68375)
- SmartWatch (Up to $175) (Rs 68375)
Apple Music
Apple Music subscription for just $4.99/Month (Rs 341) which is half the price of the standard prescription.