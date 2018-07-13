How to get free Beats earphones from Apple (Back to school promotion)

Apple recently launched next-generation MacBook Pro notebooks with the latest 8th Gen Intel processors and a 3rd generation butterfly mechanism keypad. And now, the back to school offer from Apple is back for the year 2018.

With this pricing, a student will be able to buy Apple MacBook, Apple MacBook Pro, iPad, and an iPad Pro at a special price tag with a flat discount of up to $200 (Rs 13,000) on selected products.

Users who will buy a MacBook or the MacBook Pro, the company is bundling a free Beats Solo3 wireless headphones with the new Beats Pop collection. All Apple products brought under the back to school offer are also eligible for flat 20% discount on the AppleCare Protection.

Back to school promotional price for Apple products Apple MacBook from $1249 (Rs 85401) Apple MacBook Air from $849 (Rs 58050) Apple MacBook Pro from $1249 (Rs 85401) iMac from $1049 (Rs 71725) iMac Pro from $4599 (Rs 314458) Mac Pro from $2799 (Rs191383) Do note that these are US pricing and these products are available in India with at a slightly higher price. Offers associated with iPad Pro Complimentary Power Beats3 20% off on Apple care Educational pricing, starting from $629 (Rs 43008) Apple Pencil for $87 (Rs 5948) Software Bundle Pro software bundle for just $199.9 (Rs 13668) which includes Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, Motion 5, Compressor 4, and MainStage 3. Trade in older Apple device to get a new device Trade in-value for (maximum) for the following devices Smartphone (Up to $290) (Rs 19828) Tablet (Up to $250) (Rs 17093) Computer (Up to $1000) (Rs 68375) SmartWatch (Up to $175) (Rs 68375) Apple Music Apple Music subscription for just $4.99/Month (Rs 341) which is half the price of the standard prescription.