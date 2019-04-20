HP announces its first 15-inch Chromebook with dedicated number pad News oi-Vishal Kawadkar HP has a new offering in the Chromebook segment.

Chromebooks are dozen a dime, with a new laptop seeing the light of day quite often. Now, HP has announced the Chromebook 15, the company's first 15-inch Chrome OS laptop, reported CNET.

Because of the size, HP was able to incorporate a full number pad alongside the typical keyboard, which is welcomed change if you are someone who prefers a dedicated number pad.

Moreover, the keyboard also has backlit keys, which makes it better. The device packs a 15.6-inch FHD IPS BrightView WLED-backlit display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The laptop is powered by an Intel Pentium Gold 4417U CPU backed by 4GB of DDR4 SDRAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

The innards are supported by HD Graphics 610 and a battery that claims to deliver up to 13 hours of backup. On the connectivity front, the Chromebook has including a microSD card reader, two USB-C 3.1 ports, and one typical USB 3.1 port.

As for the pricing, the HP Chromebook will be selling at a starting price of $449 and come in Cloud Blue or Mineral Silver color options. The company said the laptop is available for the US market, but its website listing mentions the device as "Coming Soon." HP also said the laptop will make its way to the UK and Australian market, but refused to announce the pricing for those regions.

Back in February, the company announced its Spectre x360 priced at Rs. 129,990. It pack a sleek design, and is the world's first laptop and convertible PC with 100% pure leather casing. The HP Spectre X360 is also the world's first laptop with a 15-inch OLED display.