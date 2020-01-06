Just In
HP Elite Dragonfly G2: Great Laptop With Tile Tracker That You Can’t Buy
HP has unveiled a new business class laptop -- the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Unlike the first-gen Dragonfly, its successor comes with a new trick up its sleeve that no other laptop/notebook has. This is the first laptop in the world to include a Tile tracker that lets owners track the laptop remotely.
In terms of looks and aesthetics, the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 looks exactly identical to its predecessor with an all-metal unibody finish. The laptop will be available in multiple color options, including blue and black.
The notebook is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core-i3/Core-i5/Core-i7 CPU, offering up to six cores and 12 threads. The laptop also comes with a built-in Snapdragon X55 5G modem that lets users connect with the 5G network and it uses Intel XMM 7360 LTE-Advanced Cat 9 modem on the 4G version. However, as of now, there is no information on carrier support for the same. However, there is no dedicated GPU and the device uses Intel's built-in UHD graphics card.
The quad-speaker setup on the notebook is tuned by B&O with multi-array microphones. The device comes with either a 13.3-inch 1080p or 4K display with support for HDR 400. It does support dual-channel memory with up to 16GB and the storage can be configured up to 2TB.
Coming back to the USP, the built-in Tile tracker uses Bluetooth technology to keep track of the laptop within a certain range (around 10 meters). One can track the laptop as long as there is a charge left inside the laptop.
Though the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 seems like a great laptop, it will not be available for end-users as it is a business-focused device. Hence, there is no information on either pricing or availability as well.
