ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Skullcandy Crusher ANC Wireless Headphones Officially Launched At Rs. 29,999

    By
    |

    Skullcandy has extended its Crusher over-the-ear headphone series with the launch of Crusher ANC headphones. The premium audio product comes with a wireless connectivity option and is backed by the company's self-patented bass technology. Some other highlight features include support for Rapid charge technology and an inbuilt tracker. Here is everything you need to know:

    Skullcandy Crusher ANC Wireless Headphones Announced In India

     

    Skullcandy Crusher ANC Wireless Headphones Specifications

    The Skullcandy Crusher are a feature-rich wireless headphones that offer active noise cancellation as well. Amongst the various features, the headphones make use of an in-house Sensory Bass and Personal Sound features.

    Notably, the Adjustable Sensory Bass feature is patented by Skullcandy. You can make adjustments to the bass response sliders by moving it up or down depending on your requirements.

    The ANC feature will allow the device to block surrounding noises. There is also an Ambient mode which allows you to stay aware of the surroundings by turning off the ANC. You can switch on the Ambient mode by pressing and holding the left earcup. This comes in handy while you are commuting or are somewhere in a noisy surrounding.

    There is a Personal Sound feature as well which will allow you to custom-tune the headphones to suit your listening experience. The customizations in the headphones can be made via the Skullcandy App.

    You can also perform certain other tasks like a toggle on/off personal sound profiles, easy in-app pairing, check product registration and firmware updates. It also has a built-in tracker and if misplaced you can locate the unit via the Tile app.

    Skullcandy has not specified the battery but claims to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. It comes with Rapid Charge technology which is said to give a back up of up to three hours with just 10 minutes of charge.

     

    Skullcandy Crusher ANC Price And Availability In India

    The Skullcandy Crusher ANC is priced at Rs. 24,999 and ships with an AUX cable and a flat-fold travel case. It can be purchased from Amazon in Deep Red and Fearless Black colors.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue