Huawei MateBook 13 2020 Launched; Is AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor Good Enough?

Huawei has taken the wraps off its new 'ultra-portable' notebook packed with AMD Ryzen chip. Dubbed as the Huawei MateBook 13 2020 AMD, the new notebook has been aided by the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, ditching Intel chipset for this one. The new Huawei MateBook starts from EUR 699, which is roughly Rs. 66,300 and is available for sale in the UK.

Huawei MateBook 13 2020 Launch, Price

The Huawei MateBook 13 2020 comes in two variants: 8GB RAM paired with 256GB storage and another with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. The first variant is priced at EUR 699 (around Rs. 66,300), available via Huawei official store. The second variant comes with a EUR 749 price tag (around Rs. 71,000).

Huawei MateBook 13 2020 Specifications

The AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor is backed by the Radeon Vega 8 GPU which is a drawback as it doesn't feature the latest 4000 series processor. For basics, the notebook sports two USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.1 port, and a 2-in-1 3.5mm audio socket.

Huawei has included a 42Wh battery along with a 65W charger with a USB Type-C port. Other details include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos audio. The Huawei MateBook 13 ships with Windows 10 Home and in-built Huawei Share software for multi-screen collaboration.

Huawei MateBook 13 2020 Features

Aesthetically, the new Huawei MateBook 13 features a 13-inch IPC LCD panel. There is support for 2K (2,160×1,440 pixels) resolution with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company has included a 1MP front camera for video calls.

Other aspects of the design include a MacBook Air-inspired all-metal body. The Huawei MateBook 13 packs a unibody design embedded with an aluminum alloy. It also includes a backlit keyboard with the chiclet mechanism and a fingerprint reader with Windows Hello.

Is It Worth Your Money?

The AMD Ryzen 5 processor on the Huawei MateBook 13 2020 AMD could come across as a disappointment as it's a dated chipset and there are new options in the segment. The design aspects and other functionality do seem appealing though. The Huawei MateBook 13 justifies its pricing with all essentials thrown in. However, the market is flooded with competitive products and it could face a tough competition from Xiaomi's latest Mi Notebook 14 Horizon that incorporates the Intel i5 processor.

