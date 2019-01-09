Huawei MateBook 13 officially unveiled with Nvidia MX 150 GPU: Price starts at Rs 70,000

At CES 2019 Las Vegas, Huawei has officially unveiled the Huawei MateBook 13. The Huawei MateBook 13 is a premium notebook with a slim form factor, which is similar to the Apple MacBook Air 2018.

Huawei MateBook 13 price and availability

The Base variant of the Huawei MateBook 13 retails for $1000 (with discrete GPU), and the model with Nvidia MX 150 retails for $1300.

Huawei MateBook 13 features and specifications

The Huawei MateBook 13 comes with beautiful 13-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2160 x 1440p. The screen offers 1000:1 contrast with 178-degree wide-angle view with 3:2 aspect ratio. The MateBook 13 is one of the thinnest laptops from Huawei, which weights at 1.28 KG and measures 14.9mm at the thickest point.

The entire chassis of the laptop is constructed using diamond cutting technology and delicate sandblasting technology to offer smooth and fine-tuned design.

Coming to the actual specifications that matter, the Huawei MateBook 13 is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8568U (Whiskey Lake) CPU with NVIDIA MX 150 2 GB GDDR5 GPU with up to 16 GB RAM.

The notebook uses hark fin fan 2.0 smart cooling system with dual fan solution to offer improved thermal performance. The laptop is fitted with a 41.838Whr (3670mAh/11.4V) battery, and Huawei claims that the computer will last up to 10 hours of continues usage on a single charge. A mere 10 minutes of charging can offer up to 2.5 hours usage time.

Coming to the I/O, the notebook dual USB type-C ports, the right side port can be used to data transfer and DisplayPort output, and the left side port can be used to data transfer and charging. There is a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack with full-size island chocolate keyboard. The power button also doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

If we look at the other peripherals, the laptop offers dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 1 MP web camera, dual microphone, and Dolby Atmos sound.