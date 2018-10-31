Huawei to bring Matebook laptops and tablets in India soon

The Chinese tech giant Huawei has recently launched its flagship offering the Mate 20 series in London. The Huawei Mate 20 series comprising of the Huawei Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro are yet to make their way officially in the country and it is expected that the smartphones will be available in India starting November 2018. Now, a new report has surfaced over the web suggesting that the tech giant will also be introducing new tablets and PCs in the country along with the launch of the flagship Mate 20 pro. One of a top company official has revealed this information that the tech giant has plans to bring these new products in India.

Jim Xu, Vice President, Huawei Consumer Business Group said, "India is now a Tier-1 country for us and we will make new investments in the country to bring to the Indian consumers the benefits of new technology as early as possible." This clearly hints that the Consumer Business Group division of Huawei is not only eyeing the smartphone segment in India but also wants to explore the other options available.

Xu further mentioned that the company will be focusing on the consumers based out in the cities to promote their brand. "We understand the importance of offline business. We may shortly open either exclusive Huawei brand shops or Huawei display zone or display desks in India." As we all know that e-commerce giant Amazon is Huawei's online partner, the former is also looking to expand its reach in the offline market in the country as well.

As mentioned earlier, Huawei is also planning to set its foot in the PC business in India. Revealing the company's strategy Xu added, "We are making strategic investments in the PC business. In the smartphone segment, Honor will continue to do their business as usual even as we plan to increase the presence of Huawei-branded phones".

Xu had also said that the Huawei PCs are lightweight, portable and easy to use. He further added that Huawei is looking forward to bring the technical expertise which it has in smartphones to the PCs and will provide a Huawei ecosystem for the consumers where they can perform various tasks such as transferring files such as images and other documents between the Huawei devices. It still remains to be seen what all new products the tech giant will introduce in India. We will keep you posted with the further updates on the same, so stay tuned for more updates.