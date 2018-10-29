Honor Magic 2 spotted on Geekbench with 8 GB RAM and Kirin 980 SoC

Honor is all set for the launch of the Honor Magic 2 on the 2nd of October, which will be the first smartphone from Honor based on the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Just before the few days of the launch of the Honor Magic 2, the smartphone has been listed on Geekbench, revealing the theoretical performance of the smartphone.

Honor Magic 2 Geekbench listing

The Honor Magic 2 is now listed on Geekbench under the series number HUAWEI LYA-AL00. The listing clearly reveals that the smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa-core chipset with a minimum clock speed of 1.8 GHz with 8 GB of RAM.

The Honor Magic 2 scores 3353 points on the single core and 9835 points on multi-core performance. These scores are in-line with the other smartphones running on the Kirin 980 Mobile Solution. The Kirin 980 is the first mobile processor from Huawei based on the 7nm manufacturing process.

Looking at the Geekbench scores, it is pretty evident that the Honor Magic 2 will be the one of the fastest Android smartphone, which is expected to offer Huawei Mate 20 Pro like performance at a much lower price tag.

Honor Magic 2 specifications

One of the significant highlights of Honor Magic 2 is the fact that the smartphone comes with a slider mechanism to offer higher screen to body ratio with no-bezel, no-notch design. In fact, the design of the Honor Magic 2 will be similar to the recently launched Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.

The Honor Magic 2 comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the Kirin 980 SoC with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage.

Just like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the smartphone has a triple camera setup with a 24 MP primary camera, 16 MP super wide angle lens, and a 16 MP telephoto lens to offer 3x optical zoom. The smartphone will also have a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera.