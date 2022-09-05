IFA 2022: Nokia Unveils Three New PureBook Laptops For Global Markets News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nokia sizzled the IFA 2022 floor by launching a slew of notebooks, including the Nokia PureBook Fold, PureBook Lite, and the PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022). Currently, the company has not revealed the pricing of these devices and the availability of these laptops in the global markets, including India. These new PureBook series laptops were unveiled via Twitter.

Nokia PureBook Fold Details

The Nokia PureBook Fold runs Windows 11 and flaunts a 14.1-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. This touchscreen panel can deliver a peak brightness of 250 nits and features a 360-degree rotating hinge as well. Powering this notebook is an Intel Pentium Solver N6000 processor teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 125GB of eMMC storage.

For connectivity, the Nokia PureBook Fold features Bluetooth v5 and WiFi 5. It bestows two USB Type-C 3.2 ports, a USB Type-A 3.0 port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 1MP webcam, dual speakers, and a fingerprint sensor. A 38Whr battery alongside 45W charging support fuels the Nokia PureBook Fold, which weighs nearly 1.66kg and measures 18.6mm in thickness. This new laptop is launched in Black, Blue, and Red color options.

Nokia PureBook Lite Details

The Nokia PureBook Lite shares almost similar specifications as the PureBook Fold. Unlike the Fold model, this one misses out on a touchscreen panel. This Nokia laptop features a 135-degree rotating hinge and weighs around 1.4kg and measures 17.7mm in thickness. The color options are also similar to that of the PureBook Fold.

Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022) Details

When it comes to the Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022), this laptop runs Windows 11. It adorns a 15.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, an FHD resolution, and a peak brightness of 250 nits. Under its hood, the laptop from Nokia equips an Intel Core i3-1220P processor teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. There is a quad-speaker setup, a 2MP webcam, and a backlit keyboard sans a numeric pad.

While the ports and connectivity aspects are similar to those on the PureBook Fold, this laptop gets the power from a 57Whr battery with 65W fast charging support. It measures 19.05mm in thickness and weighs nearly 2kg. The Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022) will retail in Silver, Red, Dark Silver, and Blue color options.

