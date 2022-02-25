Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6, 17.3 Models Unveiled: Price And Features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The e-commerce retailer Flipkart has been launching new Nokia PueeBook branded laptops in the country. Now, OFF Global, a French company has announced that it has signed a deal with Nokia for the design and sale of these laptops worldwide, excluding India. Eventually, this company became the licensee of Nokia-branded laptops.

In a recent development, OFF Global has launched two new laptops - Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 and Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3. Both these laptops come with a FHD display and use the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor.

The new Nokia PureBook Pro laptops flaunt a sleek design and an aluminum cover. There is a fingerprint reader compatible with Windows Hello, a 63 / 57Wh battery with support for fast charging via a USB Type-C port and four speakers for exceptional sound quality. It is touted that the battery can be charged up to 60% in 30 minutes.

Nokia PureBook Pro Models Specifications

The Nokia PureBook Pro models have been launched with a 15.6 and a 17.3-inch FHD LED Backlit IPS anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the laptop comes with a 3.30GHz i3-1220P 10-Core processor with 1.1GHz Intel UHD graphics. This processor is teamed up with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 of PCIe NVMe SSD.

Furthermore, these new laptops from the Nokia PureBook brand bestow a 2MP webcam, an inbuilt microphone, backlit keyboard and Windows 11 fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity-wise, the device supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB-C 3.2, 1 x USB-A 3.2, a microSD card reader.

Nokia PureBook Pro Price In India

The new laptop from the Nokia PureBook brand have been launched in Red, Silver, Black and Dark Gray. The laptops are priced starting from 699 euros (approx. Rs. 59,000). Likewise, the Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3 has been launched for Rs. 799 (approx. Rs. 67,000).

These new laptops will not be rolled out in select markets including North Africa, Canada. It has been revealed that it will expand its presence to 22 countries worldwide in 2022.

The Nokia PureBook Pro has been unveiled ahead of Mobile World Congress. Given the commercial launch to follow suit, the company is expected to roll out the device sometime in April to promote its sales.

Best Mobiles in India