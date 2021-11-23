Infinix To Bring Its Affordable Laptop To India Via Flipkart News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The smartphone brand Infinix forayed into the laptop market with the launch of the INBook X1 Pro a couple of months back. Following this, the company launched the standard variant of the laptop in the Philippines market back then. Now, it looks like the INBook series laptops will be launched in India sometime soon. A listing on the e-commerce portal Flipkart confirms the launch of the laptop in the country.

Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptop India Launch

The e-commerce retailer has confirmed the arrival of the laptop in the country by hosting a dedicated microsite. The listing claims "coming soon" and reveals several features of the device. This is in line with one of our reports that the company will launch the laptop in India by end of this year. It hints that the upcoming Infinix laptop will arrive in three colors - Silver, Green, and Red. The laptop is touted to weigh nearly 1.48 kg and measure 16.3 mm in thickness. These details are on par with that of the INBook X1 Pro.

Going by the listing, it is touted that the Infinix INBook X1 might arrive with a full metal body and an aircraft-grade aluminum finish. The Flipkart page also notes that it will carry the credits of being the first laptop in its segment to feature a full metal body design. This makes us believe that the laptop from Infinix will have an aggressive pricing strategy.

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Specs

Detailing the specs of the Infinix INBook X1, this laptop has been launched in three hardware configurations - 10th Gen Intel Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7. It bestows a 14-inch IPS FHD display with a brightness of 300 nits. In the global markets, the company launched the laptop with storage configurations such as 8GB / 16GB of RAM and 256GB / 512GB of PCIe SSD storage space. However, there is no word regarding the variant that will arrive in India.

Talking about its innards, the Pro variant of the Infinix laptop makes use of a 55Whr battery that supports 65W fast charging. In terms of ports, there is a USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. Connectivity features onboard include Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, a HD webcam and DTS audio.

